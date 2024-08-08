Sen. Pia Addresses LMP Mindanao Island Cluster Conference on Sustainable Development

CEBU CITY - Senator Pia S. Cayetano, the first-ever and former chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovation, and Futures Thinking, spoke about the role of local executives in achieving sustainability at the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Mindanao Island Cluster Conference held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu City on August 7 (Wednesday).

The conference, themed "Sustainable Development: Creating Smart Communities Through Localization of the SDGs by Municipal Governments," convened local chief leaders from all over Mindanao to share insights, strategies, and best practices for sustainable development.

"I ask you, 30 years from now, what do you want your people to be saying about you? Did you prepare your town to be a sustainable town?" Senator Cayetano asked, as she underlined the importance of long-term and strategic planning in realizing the legacy which local leaders envision to leave behind.

Senator Cayetano further encouraged the local executives to enroll in capacity-building programs on futures thinking offered by the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP). She actively supported this project as the Senior Vice-Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, under the leadership of then Chairperson Senator Sonny Angara.

Now chairing the Senate Committee on Energy, the Senator also discussed critical sustainability issues and national security concerns related to ensuring reliable power, especially for municipalities located in island provinces.

Senator Cayetano has been actively working to align government programs and legislative measures with the SDGs, guided by the principles of futures thinking and strategic foresight.