Lane Closure on County Route 18/1 (Pike Street), in Sistersville, to Begin Thursday, August 8, 2024

County Route 18/1 (Pike Street), near the intersection with Prospect Street, in Sistersville, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, August 8, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for new gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

