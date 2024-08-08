Submit Release
Intersection Closure on County Route 250/88 (Jefferson Avenue) and Seventh Street, in Moundsville, to Begin Thursday, August 8, 2024

The intersection of County Route 250/88 (Jefferson Avenue), and Seventh Street, in Moundsville, will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, August 8, 2024, through Wednesday, August 14, 2024, for storm drain replacement. All large trucks must use US 250 (Jefferson Avenue Extension). Motorists are advised to follow detour signs and seek alternate routes.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

