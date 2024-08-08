Alternating Lane Closures on WV 2, in Wheeling, to Begin Thursday, August 8, 2024

WV 2, Main Street, in Wheeling, will have alternating lane closures, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Thursday, August 8, 2024, through Friday, August 16, 2024, for sidewalk and sign installation. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.
