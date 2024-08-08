Wood County Route 47/17, River Road Kanawha, to be Closed Beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 47/17, River Road Kanawha, will be closed at milepost 2.0, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for a bridge removal and installation of new drainage structure.



Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​

​