Wood County Route 47/17, River Road Kanawha, will be closed at milepost 2.0, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for a bridge removal and installation of new drainage structure. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
You just read:
Wood County Route 47/17, River Road Kanawha, to be Closed Beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.