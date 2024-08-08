Lane Restriction on County Route 250/88, in Moundsville, to Begin Thursday, August 8, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 250/88, at the intersection of Seventh Street, in Moundsville, will be restricted, from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. beginning on Thursday, August 8, 2024, through Wednesday, August 14, 2024, for storm drain replacement. All large trucks must use US 250 (Jefferson Avenue Extension). Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

