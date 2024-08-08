Powerhouse Road, in Morgan County, Remains Closed through Friday, September 6, 2024

Powerhouse Road, County Route 9/12, in Morgan County, remains closed 24 hours a day through Friday, September 6, 2024, to allow for bridge deck replacement. The work zone is located at milepost 0.25. Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
