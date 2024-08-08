TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Run Road to Begin Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Run Road, from the intersection of US 50, to the intersection of County Route 50/30, Sunnyside Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Thursday, August 8, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

​