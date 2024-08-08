TRAFFIC DELAY on HARP 962, Brown Avenue and County Route 43/1, South Price Street in Kingwood to Begin Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on HARP 962, Brown Avenue, from the intersection of County Route 43/1, South Price Street, to the intersection of County Route 43, Tunnelton St, and a traffic delay on County Route 43/1, South Price Street, from the intersection of HARP 962, Brown Avenue, to just past the intersection of Spahr Street, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Wednesday, August 21, 2024, for milling, paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

