Post-Acute Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global post-acute care market is set to expand from $771.4 billion in 2023 to $824.86 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. It will grow to $1092.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth reflects a robust increase driven by various factors including an aging population, healthcare policy reforms, hospital readmission reduction initiatives, and an enhanced focus on value-based and preventive care.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Market Expansion

The expansion of the post-acute care market is significantly influenced by the rising healthcare expenditure. Healthcare expenditure encompasses all costs related to healthcare services, which are crucial for supporting the development and accessibility of post-acute care services. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, healthcare spending increased to $331 billion in 2022, marking a 0.8% rise from the previous year. This growth in expenditure is anticipated to drive the post-acute care market forward.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies in the post-acute care market include AMITA Health, Amedisys Inc., and Encompass Health Corporation. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, with recent advancements such as Point Click Care’s Integrated Virtual Health Solution. Launched in October 2022, this technology enhances real-time connections between patients and healthcare providers, improving care quality and access in underserved regions.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are shaping the post-acute care market. These include:

• Patient-Centered Care: Emphasizing personalized care approaches.

• Care Coordination and Transitions: Enhancing the management of patient care across different settings.

• Data Analytics for Performance Improvement: Leveraging data to boost care quality.

• Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies: Expanding the scope of patient monitoring.

• Collaboration Across the Care Continuum: Improving integration and communication among care providers.

• Integration of Artificial Intelligence: Utilizing AI for better care delivery and operational efficiency.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Skilled Nursing Facilities, Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities, Long Term Care Hospitals, Hospice Care, Home Healthcare Agencies, Other Services

• By Conditions: Amputations, Wound Management, Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, Neurological Disorders, Other Conditions

• By Age: Elderly, Adult, Others

• By Delivery Model: Hospital-Based, Freestanding, Home-Based

• By Application: Chronic Care, Rehabilitation, Post-Acute Care

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the post-acute care market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for post-acute care services are driving this growth.

Post-Acute Care Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Post-Acute Care Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on post-acute care market size, post-acute care market drivers and trends, post-acute care market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The post-acute care market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

