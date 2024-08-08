Polyurethane Sealants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyurethane (PU) sealants market has shown robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.89 billion in 2023 to $3.04 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. It will grow to $3.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This growth is driven by the booming construction and building sectors, infrastructure development needs, automotive manufacturing expansion, and the shift towards energy-efficient buildings.

Growing Electricity Demand Fuels Market Expansion

The rising demand for electricity is a significant factor driving the growth of the polyurethane sealants market. Polyurethane sealants are crucial in the electrical industry due to their protective properties for sensitive electrical components. According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. electricity consumption increased by 2.4% from 2021 to reach 4.05 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022, with the residential sector accounting for 38.9% of this consumption. This surge in electricity demand is propelling the market for polyurethane sealants, which are essential for ensuring safe and reliable electrical operations.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the polyurethane sealants market, such as 3M Company and Arkema SA, are focusing on technological advancements to stay competitive. For instance, in November 2023, Sika AG launched its PURFORM polyurethane technology, which features ultra-low monomer content, enhancing sustainability and performance. This innovation aligns with the industry's shift towards low-VOC formulations and customized sealant solutions.

Trends Shaping the Future of Polyurethane Sealants

Key trends influencing the market include:

• Increasing marine applications

• Customized sealant solutions

• Shift towards low-VOC formulations

• Global market expansion

• Focus on enhanced performance

Market Segmentation

• By Type: One-Component, Two-Component

• By Application: Glazing, Flooring and Joining, Concrete Joints, Submerged, Sanitary and Kitchen

• By End-User: Building and Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the polyurethane sealants market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and increasing infrastructure development.

