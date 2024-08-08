Makira Ulawa celebrates appointed day with PM as Chief Guest

Makira-Ulawa Province on Monday this week officially celebrated its 41st Second Appointed Day at Kirakira with Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele as the guest of honor regardless of the pouring rain that battered the province.

Makira-Ulawa was the first Province in the Solomon Islands to attain its status as a Province on 3rd August 1983 under the Provincial Government Act that provided for the Devolution of Powers.

Pre-celebrations started with a mini trade and agriculture show last week, which brought together thousands of people from around the Province to the Provincial Township.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Manele acknowledged the Province and its people for their contribution to the growth of the country with its natural and human resources, while at the same time assured the Province of the National Government’s commitment to work together with the Provincial Government to achieve its development goals.

Manele called on the people of the Province to embrace this year’s theme of “Reformation through Unity, Peace and Advancement” as a foundation to drive the province forward.

“Reformation through Unity, Peace, and Advancement is a powerful statement that tells us, that Advancement of our people, our province, and our country is only possible if we as a people reform and transform our way of thinking, and our way of life and unite together as one people and move forward in peace,” Manele said.

“Unity is key to us achieving peaceful co-existence, which in turn provides a platform for our future progress and prosperity,” he added.

Manele highlighted that this year’s theme also requires taking a deep look at our behaviors and attitudes because many times these things prevent us from uniting and therefore undermine our capacity as a people, and a country to progress and advance.

“I, call on all my good people of Makira Ulawa province to embrace the spirit of the theme of this year’s celebration as our guide and foundation in moving Makira Ulawa province forward,” Manele said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that to build a resilient and thriving nation, people must strive to create an environment where all Solomon Islanders are empowered and valued, regardless of their background, gender, or social status.

Manele assured the Premier and people that the key priority programs of the Provincial Government highlighted by the Premier must be addressed by responsible authorities in the National Government.

Meanwhile, Premier Stanley Siapu said the PACRA Government under his leadership will embark on fundamental reforms and programs to empower the people of his province to move them away from the “Dependency Syndrome” that is alarmingly infesting the rural populace.

He said his PACRA Provincial Government will embark on a rigorous fundamental reform program to prepare Makira Ulawa Province in redirecting, reforming, and transforming its major sectors to realize sustainable socio-economic development for his people.

“The PACRA Government in its pursuit to realize its people are self-reliant, socially and economically will adopt an all-inclusive and impartial development approach to materialize the expected policy outcomes, by accomplishing its priority programs,” Premier Siapu said.

The PACRA Government’s priority programs ranged from strengthening its administrative governance systems including strengthening its revenue base to land use and other programs in preparation for adopting the Federal Government system.

Guests at the parade ceremony

Police Parade at the official ceremony

CSSI officers at the parade ceremony

Waimapuru National Secondary School at the parade ceremony

Garland Girls in traditional costumes

FM Campbell School students at the parade ceremony

Pathfinders at the parade ceremony

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele greeted by a Traditional Chief on arrival at Kirakira on Monday

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele greeted by Premier Stanley Siapu on arrival at Kirakira on Monday

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and MP for East Makira Hon. Franklyn Wasi on arrival at Kirakira for the Official ceremony

Minister for Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening and MP for Simbo Ranongga Hon. Wayne Gemu on arrival at Kirakira on Monday

Premier Stanley Siapu delivered his speech during the celebrations on Monday

PM Manele delivered his speech on Monday

Parade Commander at the celebrations

Students at the Parade ceremony

Women’s church group at the parade ceremony

Women’s group at the parade ceremony

Ends///