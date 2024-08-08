Furniture For Life Provides Valuable Insights on Stress, Relaxation Techniques and Maximizing Massage Chair Use

Activities To Reduce Stress That Complement Massage Chair Sessions

In today’s fast-paced world, many people find themselves physically and emotionally stressed. From work demands and busy personal schedules to local and global events that concern us, there are countless issues that can erode our sense of well-being. Massage chair owners know that sessions in their chairs are an excellent way to relax and unwind. But there may be more that you can do to relax. What are some activities to reduce stress that complement regular massage chair use?

This article defines stress, explains how it affects our bodies, and then recommends stress relief activities to enhance the benefits of soothing sessions in your massage chair. Read on to learn more.



What Is Stress?

Verywell Mind explains stress this way:

“Stress can be defined as any type of change that causes physical, emotional, or psychological strain. Stress is your body’s response to anything that requires attention or action. Everyone experiences stress to some degree. The way you respond to stress, however, makes a big difference to your overall well-being.”

One of the challenges in reducing stress is that physical, emotional, and psychological strain often overlap and influence one another. For instance, if you’re up against a work deadline that seems unachievable, you might feel depressed at the prospect of missing it. That emotion could result in you experiencing physical fatigue or even getting sick. That’s due to the complex relationship between our minds and bodies. Your emotional response to a situation can cause the release of hormones that affect your body, and physical issues can similarly influence your state of mind.

Consequently, as pointed out in the definition above, how you respond to stress affects your overall health and wellness. The most effective way to address stress is a multifaceted approach incorporating relaxing sessions in your massage chair and other activities known to reduce stress—practices like exercise, meditation, and others.

Wondering How To Relieve Stress? Try These Proven Relaxation Techniques.

Massages are highly effective at inducing relaxation. However, when it comes to stress relief, massage chairs are just one of several available tools.

Many people augment their sessions with other activities to help them reach and maintain deep levels of calmness. We encourage you to experiment with these relaxation techniques to find those that integrate best with your wellness regimen.

Mindfulness meditation

There are several types of meditation that can help you relieve stress. One that’s very effective for this purpose is mindfulness meditation. It involves focusing on the present moment without attempting to interpret or judge it. For example, the next time you wash your hands, try to be fully present in that activity. Rather than thinking about a past event or future plans, simply notice the warmth of the water, the slippery feel of your soapy skin, etc. When you finish, reflect on the experience and notice something remarkable: While focused on washing your hands, you weren’t stressed or anxious—you just were. With mindfulness meditation, you learn to achieve and extend blissful present-moment awareness.

Yoga

Practicing yoga brings a physical element to stress relief. Your mind is focused on moving through the various poses, and the work of your muscles, tendons, and ligaments as you move through a routine stimulate your body’s relaxation response. Some yoga poses can be challenging and may not be ideal for relaxation, so it’s essential to do some research and learn about those that are best for stress relief. It’s also helpful to remind yourself that you don’t need to achieve perfection in your poses since striving for that can be stressful.

Visualization

Another way to lower your stress levels is to envision yourself in a place you associate with relaxation. That might be in a hammock near the ocean or walking in an alpine meadow. Whatever location you choose, the goal is to experience the setting as deeply and thoroughly as possible. For example, in the mountain scene, you might picture a rich blue sky punctuated by fluffy white clouds above lush green grass with hundreds of colorful wildflowers. The sun is warm on your face, and there is a slight breeze. The aroma of damp earth mingles with the natural perfume of grasses and flowers. The air currents also move through a nearby stand of trees, creating the soothing sound of swaying branches. (You get the point!) Visualization sessions are like mini vacations you can take at any time.

Aromatherapy

Our olfactory senses can have a powerful effect on our physical and emotional wellbeing. This practice uses essential oils (concentrated plant extracts) applied to the skin or dispersed in the air with a diffuser to elicit a relaxation response.

Journaling

Many people find that expressing their regrets, concerns, fears, and other negative thoughts and feelings in writing empowers their minds to let go of them. This practice can be especially beneficial in the evening since freeing your mind may help you sleep better.

Creative expression

Activities like painting, sculpting, and composing or playing music can be excellent ways to relieve stress. They often have the same immersive qualities of mindfulness meditation or other practices. As with yoga, you should disengage from your internal critic and simply enjoy the process.

Exercise

Physical activities like walking, running, biking, hiking, dancing, and others can be enjoyable in the moment and leave you feeling calm and relaxed after. Plus, there’s the added benefit of improving your overall health and fitness. Just be sure to increase your activity level gradually if you don’t currently exercise to avoid injuries.

Pet and plant care

Nurturing pets or plants can help you “get outside yourself” and let go of things that cause you stress while also benefiting the animal or the environment. These activities may positively impact your physical wellness by decreasing cortisol, a stress hormone.

Fun and laughter

One of the best ways to relieve stress is just to have some lighthearted fun and share a laugh with friends and family. Laughing causes your body to release endorphins that can elevate your mood and even relieve pain. It takes effort to engage your sense of humor when you’re anxious. However, as with all the practices above, you’ll likely experience some immediate relief that creates positive momentum toward significant improvements.

Live More. Stress Less.

Life is short. Nobody wants to waste valuable time consumed by feelings of worry or agitation.

When it comes to stress relief, massage chairs are an essential element. The friendly and knowledgeable Comfort Consultants at a Furniture For Life showroom can help you find the perfect chair, learning about your wants and needs and then guiding you through test drives of several models.

From there, it’s also helpful to learn how to relieve stress in additional ways. Through research and experimentation, you can find stress relief activities that complement your regular massage chair sessions.

