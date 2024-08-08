BTSE Launches BTSE Dex 2.0, Teams Up with Orderly Network to Distribute Nearly US$1 million in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global blockchain technology company BTSE has launched BTSE Dex 2.0 , adding cross-compatibility for EVM chains and enabling trading for over 50 perpetual futures on the likes of Base, Optimism, Arbitrum, and more.

BTSE Dex runs on Orderly Network’s permissionless, decentralized exchange protocol, which is built on Near Protocol and provides the trading engine and liquidity network for traders. BTSE Dex combines the simplicity of an orderbook dex with a large network of market makers provided by Orderly Network, offering unmatched liquidity. In addition to cross-chain EVM-compatibility, BTSE Dex 2.0 will feature up to 50x leverage on perpetual futures trading.

Leading up to Orderly Network’s highly anticipated ORDER token launch, BTSE Dex is teaming up with them to give out nearly US$1 million in token rewards to loyal traders. Traders who sign up to their joint wait list will be eligible for airdrops from both BTSE Dex and Orderly. The first round of airdrops will be given in USDC, following the launch of BTSE Dex 2.0. Subsequent rounds of token rewards will be distributed in later months, linked to trading activity on the decentralized exchange.

“We're excited to deepen our partnership with Orderly Network. They have created a phenomenal product and their emphasis on technology and user experience have enabled us to supercharge growth over the last several months. We hope that BTSE Dex 2.0 can bring the best of both worlds from CeFi and DeFi to offer the best experience for traders,” said BTSE CEO Henry Liu.

Arjun Aroro, COO, Orderly Network said: “BTSE’s commitment to fostering innovation across the crypto ecosystem stands unmatched, evident in their belief in our vision to deliver a truly integrated DeFi landscape. They built BTSE DEX on Orderly’s NEAR instance not only to cater to users who prefer the autonomy of DeFi but also as a symbol of faith in the Orderly-led team to actualize this vision. Today, that vision has taken shape, and we are excited to see BTSE DEX expand its perps offering for its users.”

About BTSE Dex

At BTSE Dex, we ensure DeFi investors experience seamless and efficient trading with minimal slippage, thanks to our deep liquidity and tight spreads. Our platform is powered by Orderly’s permissionless, decentralized exchange protocol built on NEAR, offering a secure and cutting-edge trading environment.

Our order book solution merges the speed and convenience of centralized exchanges with the decentralized DeFi experience. This empowers digital asset investors to seize simple, secure, and efficient trading opportunities in the realm of decentralized finance. Learn more at dex.btse.com

About BTSE

BTSE Group is a global blockchain technology company focused on three primary businesses: Exchange, Payments, and Infrastructure Development. The BTSE exchange supports 200+ cryptocurrencies and 50+ perpetual futures contracts with over USD $30B in monthly trading volume. Our payments platform can provide fiat and crypto pay-ins and outs, as well as OTC services for over 50 major currencies. Additionally, our enterprise solutions enable businesses to white-label our exchange infrastructure, wallets, payment gateways, provide liquidity, and more.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that's open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

Ker Zheng

media@btse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a2d949c-8556-47e2-a548-3b5f81ce65a8