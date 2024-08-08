Wilmington Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) today announces the positive outcome of the Wilmington shareholders (‘Shareholders”) vote at this morning’s special meeting of the Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held in-person, approving the previously announced transaction resolution.



8,341,129 Class A Shares, representing approximately 72.54% of the Corporation’s 11,498,181 issued and outstanding Class A shares, and 787,302 Class B Shares, representing approximately 78.92% of the Corporation’s 997,652 issued and outstanding Class B Shares, voted and 100% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting by Shareholders present or represented by proxy were cast in favour of the transaction resolution.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For further information, please contact:

Executive Officers

(403) 705-8038