Governor Abbott Appoints Sloan, Jackson To Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

TEXAS, August 7 - August 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Thomas “Tom” Sloan and Scott Jackson to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027 and February 1, 2029, respectively. The authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness.

Thomas “Tom” Sloan of Leander is commander of the investigations division for the Round Rock Police Department. He is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates, Texas Municipal Police Officers Association, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police and former member of the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Correspondents Association. Additionally, he is a volunteer for the Friends of Los Ninos. Sloan received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix and is pursuing an Executive Master of Public Service Administration from Texas A&M University.

Scott Jackson of San Antonio leads the property and casualty investigations unit for USAA. He is a member of the National Insurance Crime Bureau Board of Governors and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud Board of Governors. Additionally, he has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement.