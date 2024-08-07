Governor Abbott Deploys State Firefighting Resources As Wildfire Threat Increases

TEXAS, August 7 - August 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has deployed state firefighting resources across the state as wildfire threats increase throughout Texas.

“Texas stands ready to support local officials and communities throughout our great state as the threat of wildfire activity increases in the coming days," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is deploying more than 200 personnel including firefighters and support staff, as well as tactical resources like fire engines, all-terrain vehicles, and bulldozers to provide on-the-ground assistance. Due to dry vegetation and high temperatures, Texans are urged to limit any activities that may cause a spark and to take all necessary precautions to keep their families and their loved ones safe. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management personnel for their diligence to prepare for wildfires in the northern and western regions of our state."

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity is expected to increase in the northern and western regions of the state due to dry vegetation subjected to multiple days of triple digit temperatures. The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 due to an increase in current and expected wildfire activity across the state. Over the past week, more than 35 wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres across Texas.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state firefighting resources have been activated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: State and local firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System totaling more than 200 firefighters and support personnel as well as 45 equipment resources such as fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; 5 federally-contracted fixed wing firefighting aircraft including a single engine air tanker for retardant drops, two fire bosses for water drops, and two air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting

Texas National Guard: CH47 Chinook rotary wing helicopter with firefighting capability

CH47 Chinook rotary wing helicopter with firefighting capability Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

The State of Texas continues to request aircraft assistance from the federal government, but recent requests have not been able to be filled due to lack of aircraft availability.

At Governor Abbott's direction, the Texas State Emergency Operations Center will begin statewide wildfire coordination calls tomorrow to provide local and state partners with situational awareness and ensure coordination between responders.

Additionally, based on current conditions and the fire weather forecast, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas A&M Forest Service to open the Abilene Air Tanker Base at Abilene Regional Airport to assist state and local responders in wildfire suppression efforts across Texas.

Texans are urged to prepare for wildfire danger by limiting activities that cause sparks, following instructions from local officials, making an emergency plan, and keeping emergency supplies readily available. Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.