Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,422 in the last 365 days.

MPD Releases Video of Southeast Homicide Suspect

 

The Metropolitan Police Department has released video of the suspect in a Southeast homicide.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at approximately 6:47 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Davon Mangum, of Southeast.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/qGp36_B7TJo

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24118777

You just read:

MPD Releases Video of Southeast Homicide Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more