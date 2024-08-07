Submit Release
MPD Makes Four Arrests in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of four robbery suspects in Northeast.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Four suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. The victim reported a group assaulted him and forcefully removed his belongings before fleeing. The victim was able to give officers a lookout for the four suspects.

A short time later officers located and arrested the four suspects in the 900 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

A 14-year-old male of Northwest, D.C., a 16-year-old male of Northeast, D.C., 16-year-old male of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male of Oxon Hill, MD. were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 24120799

