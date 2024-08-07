MPD Arrests Suspect in Downtown Bank Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a downtown bank robbery.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m., the suspect approached a teller inside a bank in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect implied he was armed and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

On August 7, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 34-year-old Reginald Williams of no-fixed-address. He was charged with Robbery.

CCN: 24018793

