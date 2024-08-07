Court upholds damages suit by consumers of debunked beverage sold to cure joint pain

The $8.3 million damage verdict followed a trial in San Francisco federal court in which medical witnesses for the company, Premier Nutrition, and its customers disputed whether the product’s ingredients, glucosamine and chondroitin, would ease pain in the knees, spine and other joints. The company had profited by $20 million a year from nationwide sales of Joint Juice, but has discontinued the product.
