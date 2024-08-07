26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a CODE GREEN – SEVERE Weather Alert for Court Operations on August 8, 2024

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions, with the exception of virtual Superior Court Civil Motions, scheduled for THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2024, will be delayed until 11:00 AM. Virtual Superior Court Civil Motions shall proceed as scheduled.

The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public beginning at 10:00 AM. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments only available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Clerk’s Office staff are expected to report on a one-hour delay.

Returning jurors assigned to courtrooms should report to the courthouse at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2024. All jurors who were scheduled to report for their first day of service on Thursday, August 8, 2024, have been excused and should not report to the courthouse.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

See the full release.