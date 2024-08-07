SANUWAVE Will Host a Conference Call on August 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM (ET) to Present Q2 Financial Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "SANUWAVE”) (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, will host a live conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 AM (ET) to present the Q2 2024 financial results.

Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Dial-in Information

Toll Free: 1-800-579-2543

Toll/International: 1-785-424-1789

Conference ID: SANUWAVE

OR click the link for instant telephone access to the event.

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1684060&tp_key=35ff7216a3

Materials for the conference call will be included on the Company’s website at www.sanuwave.com/investors.

A replay will be made available through September 3, 2024:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Access ID: 11156749

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations and constraints, and plans for future business development activities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with supply chain and production constraints, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

investors@sanuwave.com