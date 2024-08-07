BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona

Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin Exchange, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces its role as a Diamond Sponsor for the European Blockchain Convention (EBC) 2024. Set to take place in Barcelona, EBC is one of Europe's premier blockchain events, gathering industry professionals, innovators, and thought leaders from around the globe for meaningful dialogue and collaboration.





As the home of whales, BloFin has experienced extraordinary growth over the past year, with trading volumes increasing by 100 times and a significant rise in its user base. This rapid expansion showcases BloFin's commitment to providing an optimal trading environment for beginners and experienced traders. The company's integration of Chainalysis and Fireblocks has enhanced its security infrastructure, highlighting its focus on user safety and compliance.

"Our goal is to drive innovation in the blockchain space by enhancing our platform and ensuring top-notch security and user experience," said Matt Hu, CEO of BloFin. "At BloFin, we are driven by efficiency, integrity, safety, user-first, and reliability. The European Blockchain Convention 2024 is a prime opportunity to showcase our achievements and connect with industry leaders and our community in Barcelona."

BloFin Whales Bash in Barcelona 2024: A Grand Whale Celebration

In conjunction with the European Blockchain Convention, BloFin will host the BloFin Whales Bash in Barcelona , an exclusive afterparty event scheduled for September 25, 2024.



Following the success of the April 2024 afterparty at TOKEN2049 in Dubai , this invitation-only event will gather 300 VIPs, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and top industry leaders. The BloFin Whales Bash promises to be a vibrant and dynamic affair, offering attendees the chance to engage in meaningful discussions, hear exciting news, and network with key figures from the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.



About BloFin Exchange

BloFin is a secure cryptocurrency centralized exchange (CEX) specializing in perpetual and futures trading. The platform offers an extensive selection of over 340 USDT-M perpetual contracts and 130 spot markets . BloFin provides a range of high-quality services, including spot trading, copy trading, earning programs, and API access, ensuring seamless trading experiences across both its mobile app and web platform. Driven by efficiency, integrity, safety, user-first, and reliability values, BloFin continues to lead the way in the fast-evolving cryptocurrency industry.



For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com .

