MEDIA ADVISORY: FIM World Supercross Championship Races into Vancouver for Season Opener at BC Place

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Media are invited to attend a press conference and exclusive freestyle motocross (FMX) demonstration announcing the official ticket launch for the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) round at BC Place in Vancouver.

WHEN: PRESS CONFERENCE AND FMX DEMONSTRATION

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Media check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The press conference will feature remarks about what to expect at the 2024 WSX Vancouver round, ticket information and remarks from Supercross star Ken Roczen. In addition, get a taste of the WSX action with a special live FMX demonstration from world class riders.

Interviews and photo opportunities will be available.

  • Tom Burwell, CEO, WSX
  • Ken Roczen, 2023 WSX Champion
  • Royce Chwin, President and CEO, Destination Vancouver

WHERE: Terry Fox Plaza at BC Place
777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC, V6B 4Y8

Check-in at the media table onsite.

Please RSVP to Sarah Ferguson at sferguson@brooklinepr.com by Monday, August 12, 2024.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferguson
Brookline Public Relations
sferguson@brooklinepr.com
250-464-4406


