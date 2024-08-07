Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Declares Dividend of $0.34 per share for Q2 2024; Represents Genco’s 20th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Totaling $5.915 Per Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today reported its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 and Year-to-Date Highlights

Dividend: Declared a $0.34 per share dividend for Q2 2024 20 th consecutive quarterly dividend over the last five years Cumulative dividends of $5.915 per share or 33% of our share price 1 Q2 2024 dividend is payable on or about August 26, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of August 19, 2024.

Declared a $0.34 per share dividend for Q2 2024 Financial performance: Net income of $23.5 million for Q2 2024, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.54 Adjusted net income of $19.9 million or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.46, excluding a gain on sale of vessels of $13.2 million, non-cash vessel impairment charges of $5.6 million, other operating expense of $3.9 million, and unrealized fuel losses of $0.1 million Adjusted EBITDA of $39.8 million for Q2 2024 2

Net income of $23.5 million for Q2 2024, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.54 Voyage revenues: Totaled $107.0 million in Q2 2024 Net revenue 2 was $74.4 million during Q2 2024 Average daily fleet-wide TCE 2 was $19,938 for Q2 2024

Totaled $107.0 million in Q2 2024 Estimated TCE to date for Q3 2024: $19,291 for 67% of our owned fleet available days, based on both period and current spot fixtures 2

$19,291 for 67% of our owned fleet available days, based on both period and current spot fixtures Fleet renewal: agreed to sell the Genco Warrior, a 2005-built 55,000 dwt Supramax, and the Genco Hadrian, a 2008-built 169,000 dwt Capesize

agreed to sell the Genco Warrior, a 2005-built 55,000 dwt Supramax, and the Genco Hadrian, a 2008-built 169,000 dwt Capesize Deleveraging: Paid down $65.0 million of debt in Q2 2024 primarily utilizing proceeds from vessel sales



John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the second quarter, we drew on our sizeable drybulk fleet and leading commercial platform to generate strong earnings for the benefit of shareholders, while taking steps to further execute our value strategy. We continued to return significant capital to shareholders and have now declared 20 consecutive dividends, representing $5.915 per share, or 33% of our stock price. During the quarter, we also continued to create value through our fleet renewal program, divesting older, non-core assets at firm prices, the proceeds of which we intend to redeploy towards high specification vessels to further modernize the fleet and enhance earnings power.”

Mr. Wobensmith continued, “As we enter the second half of the year, Genco’s significant operating leverage and barbell approach to fleet composition position us well to capitalize on increased ton mile demand and constrained vessel supply. With our strong balance sheet and access to capital, we maintain significant financial flexibility to act decisively to take advantage of additional fleet renewal and growth opportunities, complementing our focus on compelling quarterly dividends to create long-term shareholder value.”

1 Genco share price as of August 6, 2024.

2 We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding the Company’s operating performance. Please see Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data below for further reconciliation. Regarding Q3 2024 TCE, actual results will vary from current estimates. Net revenue is defined as voyage revenues minus voyage expenses, charter hire expenses and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges.

Comprehensive Value Strategy

Genco’s comprehensive value strategy is centered on three pillars:

Dividends: paying sizeable quarterly cash dividends to shareholders

paying sizeable quarterly cash dividends to shareholders Deleveraging: through voluntary debt repayments to maintain low financial leverage, and

through voluntary debt repayments to maintain low financial leverage, and Growth: opportunistically growing and renewing the Company’s asset base



This strategy is a key differentiator for Genco, which we believe creates a compelling risk-reward balance to drive shareholder value over the long-term. The Company intends to pay a sizeable quarterly dividend across the cyclicality of the drybulk market while maintaining significant flexibility to grow the fleet through accretive vessel acquisitions.

Key characteristics of our unique platform include:

Industry low cash flow breakeven rate

Net loan-to-value of 2% 3

Strong liquidity position of $370.0 million at June 30, 2024, which consists of: $42.3 million of cash on the balance sheet $327.7 million of revolver availability

High operating leverage with our scalable fleet across the major and minor bulk sectors

3 Represents the principal amount of our credit facility debt outstanding less our cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024 divided by estimates of the market value of our fleet as of August 6, 2024 from VesselsValue.com. These figures are pro forma for agreed-upon vessel sales that are expected to be consummated in Q3 and Q4 2024. The actual market value of our vessels may vary.

Financial Deleveraging

Genco has reduced debt outstanding by ~$349 million or 78% since implementation of our comprehensive value strategy in 2021

Debt outstanding: $105.0 million as of June 30, 2024 Paid down $65.0 million of debt in Q2 and an additional $5.0 million of debt in Q3 to date primarily utilizing proceeds from vessel sales We plan to continue to actively manage our debt outstanding under our $500 million revolver to reduce interest expense and our cash flow breakeven rate

We plan to continue to voluntarily pay down debt with a medium-term goal of zero net debt in order to enhance our ability to pay meaningful dividends and take advantage of strategic opportunities throughout drybulk market cycles

Fleet Renewal

We delivered two 2009-2010-built 169,000 dwt Capesize vessels, the Genco Maximus and Genco Claudius, to buyers in April 2024, as previously announced.

Furthermore, we agreed to sell the Genco Warrior, a 2005-built 55,000 dwt Supramax vessel, for $11.95 million and the Genco Hadrian, a 2008-built 169,000 dwt Capsize vessel, for $25.0 million. Both of these vessels were scheduled to drydock in 2025, saving Genco approximately $5.0 million in drydocking expenses next year. The Genco Warrior was delivered to its buyer on July 5, 2024, and the Genco Hadrian is anticipated to be delivered to its buyer in October 2024.

We believe the sales of these older, less fuel efficient vessels were well-timed given the firm prices achieved enabling us to take advantage of cyclically higher asset values and monetize non-core assets. Specifically, with the sale of the Genco Hadrian, the strategic decision to exit the smaller 169,000 dwt Capesizes will be complete. We intend to reinvest these sale proceeds in high quality, fuel efficient Capesize vessels to improve our earnings capacity and further modernize the asset base as we continue to evaluate fleet renewal and growth opportunities in the sale and purchase market.

Dividend Policy

Genco declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share for the second quarter of 2024. This represents our eleventh dividend payment under our value strategy with cumulative dividends declared to date of $4.86 per share. The Q2 2024 dividend is payable on or about August 26, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of August 19, 2024.

Quarterly dividend policy: 100% of excess quarterly operating cash flow less drydocking capex and a voluntary reserve.

Under the quarterly dividend policy adopted by our Board of Directors, the amount available for quarterly dividends is to be calculated based on the formula in the table below. The table includes the calculation of the actual Q2 2024 dividend and estimated amounts for the calculation of the dividend for Q3 2024:

Dividend calculation Q2 2024 actual Q3 2024 estimates Net revenue $ 74.41 Fixtures + market Operating expenses (35.34) (33.22) Less: capex for dydocking/BWTS/ESDs (4.58) (8.99) Operating cash flow less DD capex $ 34.49 Sum of the above Less: voluntary quarterly reserve (19.50) (19.50) Cash flow distributable as dividends $ 14.99 Sum of the above Number of shares to be paid dividends 43.5 43.5 Dividend per share $ 0.34 Numbers in millions except per share amounts

Operating cash flow is defined as net revenue (consisting of voyage revenue less voyage expenses, charter hire expenses, and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges), less operating expenses (consisting of vessel operating expenses, general and administrative expenses other than non-cash restricted stock expenses, technical management expenses, and interest expense other than non-cash deferred financing costs), for purposes of the foregoing calculation. Estimated expenses and capital expenditures for Q3 2024 are estimates and subject to change. Operating expenses within the dividend formula exclude incremental annual meeting related expenses for the second quarter.

Other operating expense of $3.9 million recorded in Q2 2024 consists of costs incremental to routine expenses that were incurred related to the Company’s 2024 annual meeting that was held on May 23, 2024. These costs are excluded from the dividend calculation.

The voluntary quarterly reserve for the third quarter of 2024 under the Company’s dividend formula is expected to be $19.50 million, which remains fully within our discretion. A key component of Genco’s value strategy is maintaining a voluntary quarterly reserve, as well as the optionality for the use of the reserve as Genco seeks to pay sizeable dividends across the cyclicality of the drybulk market. Subject to the development of freight rates for the remainder of the first quarter and our assessment of our liquidity and forward outlook, we maintain flexibility to reduce the quarterly reserve to pay dividends or increase the amount of dividends otherwise payable under our formula. The reserve is set by our Board of Directors at its discretion, and our Board has generally allotted an amount for anticipated debt prepayments plus an additional amount. We plan to set the voluntary reserve on a quarterly basis for the subsequent quarter.

Anticipated uses for the voluntary reserve include, but are not limited to:

Vessel acquisitions

Debt repayments, and

General corporate purposes



The Board expects to reassess the payment of dividends as appropriate from time to time. Our quarterly dividend policy and declaration and payment of dividends are subject to legally available funds, compliance with applicable law and contractual obligations (including our credit facility) and the Board of Directors’ determination that each declaration and payment is at the time in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders after its review of our financial performance.

Peter Allen, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the first half of 2024, we continued to make progress toward our goal of zero net debt, as we have paid down $100 million in the year-to-date reducing our debt level by 50% over that time. Since implementing our value strategy in 2021, we have lowered our debt a total of 78%, enabling Genco to meaningfully reduce its cash flow break even rate and achieve an industry low net loan-to-value. At the same time, we continue to have significant borrowing capacity, given the Company’s undrawn revolver availability to take advantage of accretive growth opportunities.”

Genco’s Active Commercial Operating Platform and Fleet Deployment Strategy

We utilize a portfolio approach towards revenue generation through a combination of:

Short-term, spot market employment, and

Opportunistically booking longer term coverage

Our fleet deployment strategy currently remains weighted towards short-term fixtures, which provide us with optionality on our sizeable fleet.

Our barbell approach towards fleet composition enables Genco to gain exposure to both the major and minor bulk commodities with a fleet whose cargoes carried align with global commodity trade flows. This approach continues to serve us well given the upside potential in major bulk rates together with the relative stability of minor bulk rates.

Based on current fixtures to date, our estimated TCE to date for the third quarter of 2024 on a load-to-discharge basis is presented below. Actual rates for the third quarter will vary based upon future fixtures. These estimates are based on time charter contracts entered by the Company as well as current spot fixtures on the load-to-discharge method, whereby revenue is recognized ratably over the voyage from the commencement of loading to the completion of discharge. The actual TCE rates to be earned will depend on the number of contracted days and the number of ballast days at the end of the period. According to the load-to-discharge accounting method, the Company does not recognize revenue for any ballast days or uncontracted days at the end of the third quarter of 2024. At the same time, expenses for uncontracted days will be recognized.

Estimated net TCE - Q3 2024 to Date Vessel Type Fleet-wide % Fixed Capesize $ 27,944 58% Ultra/Supra $ 15,021 72% Total $ 19,291 67%

Our index-linked and period time charters are listed below.

Vessel Type DWT Year Built Rate Duration Min Expiration Genco Reliance Capesize 181,146 2016 BCI + 28% + scrubber

10-12 months Jan-25 Genco Ranger Capesize 180,882 2016 BCI + 28% + scrubber

11-14 months Feb-25 Genco Liberty Capesize 180,032 2016 $ 35,000 11-14 months Feb-25 Genco Resolute Capesize 181,060 2015 BCI + 23% + scrubber

11-14 months Apr-25 Genco Defender Capesize 180,021 2016 BCI + 23% + scrubber

11-14 months Apr-25

Financial Review: 2024 Second Quarter

The Company recorded net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $23.5 million, or $0.54 basic and diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income amounted to $19.9 million, or $0.46 basic and diluted earnings per share, excluding other operating expense of $3.9 million, a gain on sale of vessels of $13.2 million, non-cash vessel impairment charges of $5.6 million and unrealized fuel losses of $0.1 million. Comparatively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $11.6 million, or $0.27 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively.

Revenue / TCE

The Company’s revenues increased to $107.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $90.6 million recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher rates earned by our major bulk vessels. The average daily time charter equivalent, or TCE, rates obtained by the Company’s fleet was $19,938 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $15,556 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Voyage expenses

Voyage expenses increased to $30.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $28.8 million during the prior year period.

Vessel operating expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased to $27.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $22.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Daily vessel operating expenses, or DVOE, amounted to $6,855 per vessel per day for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5,641 per vessel per day for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the timing of the purchase of stores and spares, higher crew costs, and higher repair and maintenance costs.

We believe daily vessel operating expenses are best measured for comparative purposes over a 12-month period in order to take into account all of the expenses that each vessel in our fleet will incur over a full year of operation. Based on current estimates, our DVOE budget for Q3 2024 is $6,150 per vessel per day on a fleet-wide basis.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased to $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 due to lower legal and professional fees.

Other operating expense

Other operating expense of $3.9 million recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2024 consists of costs incremental to routine expenses that were incurred related to the Company’s 2024 annual meeting held on May 23, 2024.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $16.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in drydocking amortization expense for certain vessels that completed their respective drydockings during 2023.

Financial Review: Six Months 2024

The Company recorded net income of $42.3 million or $0.98 and $0.97 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $14.2 million or $0.33 basic and diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Revenue / TCE

The Company’s revenues increased to $224.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $184.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in voyage revenues was primarily due to higher rates earned by our major bulk vessels. TCE rates obtained by the Company increased to $19,564 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $14,757 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Voyage expenses

Voyage expenses increased to $67.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $66.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Vessel operating expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased to $52.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $47.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. DVOE was $6,558 for the first half of 2024 versus $5,899 in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the timing of the purchase of stores and spares, higher crew costs, and higher repair and maintenance costs.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased to $14.0 million as compared to $14.7 million in the same period of 2023 primarily due to lower legal and professional fees.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $82.5 million compared to $49.8 million during the prior year period. During the six months of 2024 and 2023, EBITDA included non-cash impairment charges, other operating expenses, gains on sale of vessels as well as gains and losses on fuel hedges. Excluding these items, our adjusted EBITDA would have amounted to $81.6 million and $49.9 million, for the respective periods.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $61.3 million and $38.9 million, respectively. This increase in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to higher freight rates earned by our major bulk vessels and changes in working capital. There was also a decrease in drydocking costs incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $65.1 million and ($3.5) million, respectively. This fluctuation was primarily a result of $67.7 million of proceeds from the sale of the Genco Commodus, the Genco Claudius and the Genco Maximus during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $130.9 million and $45.6 million, respectively. The increase is primarily due to a $77.5 million increase in debt repayments made during the first half of 2024 as compared to the first half of 2023. There was also a $7.7 million increase in the payment of dividends during the first half of 2024 as compared to the first half of 2023.

Capital Expenditures

After consummation of agreed upon sales, Genco’s fleet is expected to consist of 41 vessels with an average age of 11.8 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,266,000 dwt as follows:

15 Capesizes

15 Ultramaxes

11 Supramaxes



In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake, we will incur additional capital expenditures due to special surveys and drydockings. Furthermore, we plan to upgrade a portion of our fleet with energy saving devices and apply high performance paint systems to our vessels in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

We estimate our capital expenditures related to drydocking, including capitalized costs incurred during drydocking related to vessel assets and vessel equipment, ballast water treatment system costs, fuel efficiency upgrades and scheduled off-hire days for our fleet for the balance of 2024 and 2025 to be:

Estimated costs ($ in millions) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Drydock Costs (1) $ 6.81 $ 5.55 $ 8.60 $ 15.15 $ 9.25 $ 3.00 Estimated BWTS Costs (2) $ 1.09 $ - $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ - $ - Fuel Efficiency Upgrade Costs (3) $ 1.09 $ 1.23 $ 1.23 $ 1.49 $ 1.22 $ 0.14 Total Costs $ 8.99 $ 6.78 $ 10.35 $ 17.16 $ 10.47 $ 3.14 Estimated Offhire Days (4) 130 85 155 235 130 55

(1) Estimates are based on our budgeted cost of drydocking our vessels in China. Actual costs will vary based on various factors, including where the drydockings are actually performed. We expect to fund these costs with cash on hand. These costs do not include drydock expense items that are reflected in vessel operating expenses.

(2) Estimated costs associated with the installation of ballast water treatment systems are expected to be funded with cash on hand.

(3) Estimated costs associated with the installation of fuel efficiency upgrades are expected to be funded with cash on hand.

(4) Actual length will vary based on the condition of the vessel, yard schedules and other factors. The estimated offhire days per sector scheduled for Q3 2024 consists of 130 days for one Capesize, two Ultramaxes and one Supramax.

Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data

The following table summarizes Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s selected consolidated financial and other data for the periods indicated below.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Revenues: Voyage revenues $ 107,047 $ 90,556 $ 224,482 $ 184,947 Total revenues 107,047 90,556 224,482 184,947 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 30,273 28,830 67,473 66,265 Vessel operating expenses 26,977 22,586 52,909 46,979 Charter hire expenses 2,455 1,040 5,965 4,705 General and administrative expenses (inclusive of nonvested stock amortization 6,320 6,933 13,984 14,682 expense of $1,451, $1,219, $2,833 and $2,778, respectively) Technical management expenses 1,260 1,349 2,291 2,111 Depreciation and amortization 17,096 16,791 34,319 32,736 Impairment of vessel assets 5,634 - 5,634 - Gain on sale of vessels (13,206 ) - (12,228 ) - Other operating expense 3,924 - 5,728 - Total operating expenses 80,733 77,529 176,075 167,478 Operating income 26,314 13,027 48,407 17,469 Other income (expense): Other (expense) income (90 ) 125 (24 ) (198 ) Interest income 721 520 1,545 1,290 Interest expense (3,452 ) (2,131 ) (7,492 ) (4,160 ) Other expense, net (2,821 ) (1,486 ) (5,971 ) (3,068 ) Net income $ 23,493 $ 11,541 $ 42,436 $ 14,401 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 26 (21 ) 171 $ 205 Net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 23,467 $ 11,562 $ 42,265 $ 14,196 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.54 $ 0.27 $ 0.98 $ 0.33 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.27 $ 0.97 $ 0.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 43,073,440 42,786,918 42,995,844 42,709,916 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,664,447 43,134,152 43,635,513 43,115,859





June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,033 $ 46,542 Due from charterers, net 29,669 17,815 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,304 10,154 Inventories 24,407 26,749 Fair value of derivative instruments - 572 Vessels held for sale 31,507 55,440 Total current assets 135,920 157,272 Noncurrent assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation of $299,317 and $296,452, respectively 887,897 945,114 Deferred drydock, net 24,826 29,502 Fixed assets, net 7,127 7,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,889 2,628 Restricted cash 315 315 Total noncurrent assets 922,054 984,630 Total assets $ 1,057,974 $ 1,141,902 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 27,961 $ 24,245 Deferred revenue 7,569 8,746 Current operating lease liabilities 2,355 2,295 Total current liabilities 37,885 35,286 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term operating lease liabilities 608 1,801 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $8,834 and $9,831, respectively 96,166 190,169 Total noncurrent liabilities 96,774 191,970 Total liabilities 134,659 227,256 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 427 425 Additional paid-in capital 1,520,179 1,553,421 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 527 Accumulated deficit (598,852 ) (641,117 ) Total Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shareholders' equity 921,754 913,256 Noncontrolling interest 1,561 1,390 Total equity 923,315 914,646 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,057,974 $ 1,141,902 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 42,436 $ 14,401 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,319 32,736 Amortization of deferred financing costs 997 840 Right-of-use asset amortization 739 721 Amortization of nonvested stock compensation expense 2,833 2,778 Impairment of vessel assets 5,634 - Gain on sale of vessels (12,228 ) - Amortization of premium on derivatives 45 84 Insurance proceeds for protection and indemnity claims 266 168 Insurance proceeds for loss of hire claims - 152 Change in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in due from charterers (11,854 ) 5,640 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,374 (3,743 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,342 (1,361 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,899 (7,708 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (1,177 ) 2,987 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (1,133 ) (1,003 ) Deferred drydock costs incurred (6,209 ) (7,744 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,283 38,948 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of vessels and ballast water treatment systems, including deposits (1,402 ) (3,131 ) Purchase of other fixed assets (1,382 ) (1,802 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels 67,743 - Insurance proceeds for hull and machinery claims 159 1,402 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 65,118 (3,531 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on the $500 Million Revolver (95,000 ) - Repayments on the $450 Million Credit Facility - (17,500 ) Cash dividends paid (35,872 ) (28,125 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (38 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (130,910 ) (45,625 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,509 ) (10,208 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 46,857 64,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 42,348 $ 53,892

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited) Net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 23,467 + Impairment of vessel assets 5,634 + Gain on sale of vessels (13,206 ) + Other operating expense 3,924 + Unrealized loss on fuel hedges 121 Adjusted net income $ 19,940 Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.46 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.46 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 43,073,440 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,664,447 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic as per financial statements 43,073,440 Dilutive effect of stock options 191,524 Dilutive effect of performance based restricted stock units 107,082 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units 292,401 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted as adjusted 43,664,447

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) EBITDA Reconciliation: (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 23,467 $ 11,562 $ 42,265 $ 14,196 + Net interest expense 2,731 1,611 5,947 2,870 + Depreciation and amortization 17,096 16,791 34,319 32,736 EBITDA(1) $ 43,294 $ 29,964 $ 82,531 $ 49,802 + Impairment of vessel assets 5,634 - 5,634 - + Gain on sale of vessels (13,206 ) - (12,228 ) - + Other operating expense 3,924 - 5,728 - + Unrealized loss (gain) on fuel hedges 121 38 (39 ) 80 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,767 $ 30,002 $ 81,626 $ 49,882 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Total number of vessels at end of period 43 44 43 44 Average number of vessels (2) 43.2 44.0 44.3 44.0 Total ownership days for fleet (3) 3,936 4,004 8,068 7,964 Total chartered-in days (4) 136 70 332 306 Total available days for fleet (5) 3,868 3,969 8,058 8,035 Total available days for owned fleet (6) 3,732 3,899 7,726 7,729 Total operating days for fleet (7) 3,827 3,919 7,938 7,898 Fleet utilization (8) 96.5 % 97.8 % 96.3 % 97.2 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS: Time charter equivalent (9) $ 19,938 $ 15,556 $ 19,564 $ 14,757 Daily vessel operating expenses per vessel (10) 6,855 5,641 6,558 5,899 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Ownership days Capesize 1,478.7 1,547.0 3,154.1 3,077.0 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 1,365.0 1,365.0 2,730.0 2,715.0 Supramax 1,092.0 1,092.0 2,184.0 2,172.0 Total 3,935.7 4,004.0 8,068.1 7,964.0 Chartered-in days Capesize - - - - Panamax 40.3 - 66.2 - Ultramax 80.8 50.3 168.5 239.7 Supramax 14.8 19.7 97.1 65.9 Total 135.9 70.0 331.8 305.6 Available days (owned & chartered-in fleet) Capesize 1,411.5 1,543.2 3,030.3 2,984.0 Panamax 40.3 - 66.2 - Ultramax 1,360.8 1,404.9 2,769.2 2,940.4 Supramax 1,055.5 1,021.1 2,192.1 2,110.3 Total 3,868.1 3,969.2 8,057.8 8,034.7 Available days (owned fleet) Capesize 1,411.5 1,543.2 3,030.3 2,984.0 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 1,280.0 1,354.6 2,600.7 2,700.7 Supramax 1,040.7 1,001.4 2,095.0 2,044.5 Total 3,732.2 3,899.2 7,726.0 7,729.1 Operating days Capesize 1,395.6 1,532.1 2,968.9 2,965.3 Panamax 40.3 - 66.2 - Ultramax 1,352.4 1,383.7 2,743.2 2,857.5 Supramax 1,038.8 1,003.1 2,159.8 2,075.2 Total 3,827.1 3,918.9 7,938.1 7,898.0 Fleet utilization Capesize 94.7 % 99.0 % 94.3 % 98.8 % Panamax 100.0 % - 100.0 % - Ultramax 98.9 % 97.8 % 98.4 % 96.7 % Supramax 95.8 % 95.9 % 96.5 % 95.6 % Fleet average 96.5 % 97.8 % 96.3 % 97.2 % Average Daily Results: Time Charter Equivalent Capesize $ 29,145 $ 19,468 $ 27,249 $ 17,759 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 15,646 13,739 15,111 14,307 Supramax 12,468 11,984 13,896 10,977 Fleet average 19,938 15,556 19,564 14,757 Daily vessel operating expenses Capesize $ 7,609 $ 5,928 $ 7,126 $ 6,247 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 5,992 5,174 5,954 5,365 Supramax 6,911 5,979 6,493 6,153 Fleet average 6,855 5,641 6,558 5,899

1) EBITDA represents net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited plus net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is included because it is used by management and certain investors as a measure of operating performance. EBITDA is used by analysts in the shipping industry as a common performance measure to compare results across peers. Our management uses EBITDA as a performance measure in consolidating internal financial statements and it is presented for review at our board meetings. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors as the shipping industry is capital intensive which often results in significant depreciation and cost of financing. EBITDA presents investors with a measure in addition to net income to evaluate our performance prior to these costs. EBITDA is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e. non-GAAP measure) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or cash flows as shown in our consolidated statement of cash flows. The definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies. 2) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period. 3) We define ownership days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period. 4) We define chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we chartered-in third-party vessels. 5) We define available days as the number of our ownership days and chartered-in days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to familiarization upon acquisition, repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys. Companies in the shipping industry generally use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. 6) We define available days for the owned fleet as available days less chartered-in days. 7) We define operating days as the number of our total available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. 8) We calculate fleet utilization as the number of our operating days during a period divided by the number of ownership days plus chartered-in days less drydocking days. 9) We define TCE rates as our voyage revenues less voyage expenses, charter hire expenses, and realized gain or losses on fuel hedges, divided by the number of the available days of our owned fleet during the period. TCE rate is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charterhire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charterhire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. Our estimated TCE for the third quarter of 2024 is based on fixtures booked to date. Actual results may vary based on the actual duration of voyages and other factors. Accordingly, we are unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, a reconciliation of estimated TCE for the third quarter to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. When we compare our TCE to the Baltic Supramax Index (BSI) in this release, we adjust the BSI for customary commissions.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Total Fleet (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues (in thousands) $ 107,047 $ 90,556 $ 224,482 $ 184,947 Voyage expenses (in thousands) 30,273 28,830 67,473 66,265 Charter hire expenses (in thousands) 2,455 1,040 5,965 4,705 Realized gain (loss) on fuel hedges (in thousands) 92 (27 ) 110 81 74,411 60,659 151,154 114,058 Total available days for owned fleet 3,732 3,899 7,726 7,729 Total TCE rate $ 19,938 $ 15,556 $ 19,564 $ 14,757

10) We define daily vessel operating expenses to include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance expenses relating to repairs and maintenance (excluding drydocking), the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. Genco’s fleet is expected to consist of 41 vessels, including 15 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 11 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,266,000 dwt and an average age of 11.8 years, after agreed upon vessel sales.

Conference Call Announcement

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2024 second quarter financial results. The conference call and a presentation will be simultaneously webcast and will be available on the Company’s website, www.GencoShipping.com. To access the conference call, dial (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871 and enter passcode 6365548. A replay of the conference call can also be accessed for two weeks by dialing (609) 800-9909 or (800) 770-2030 and entering the passcode 6365548. The Company intends to place additional materials related to the earnings announcement, including a slide presentation, on its website prior to the conference call.

Website Information

We intend to use our website, www.GencoShipping.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in our website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to our e-mail alert service, please click the “Receive E-mail Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of our website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document we file with or furnish to the SEC, and any references to our website are intended to be inactive textual references only.

