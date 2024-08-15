Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Loved Ones of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm about Compensation-Hire Better Lawyers Get Better Results

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana and he is a Navy Veteran please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the wife or adult son or daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for a conversation about financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they have offices nationwide and their lawyers have decades worth of experience assisting Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer while serving in the US Navy or Armed Forces. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana when it comes to mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation for their clients.

The group says, "Typically it takes decades for mesothelioma or asbestos lung cancer to develop. The average age for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is about 70 years old. We have been working with people like this for nearly two decades. Most Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer were exposed to significant amounts of asbestos maintaining their ship or submarine or while their ship-submarine was at a shipyard. The Gori Law Firm will know exactly how to achieve the best possible compensation results for a person like this in Louisiana.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana and he is a Navy Veteran please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. When it comes to the best possible client compensation, they are the lawyers to call in Louisiana." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html