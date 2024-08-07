Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,534 in the last 365 days.

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH)

Second Quarter Highlights

  • 242% increase in Net Income ($2.0 million vs $598,000)
  • 21% increase in pro rata NOI ($9.2 million vs $7.6 million)
  • 84% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI due to the transfer of Bryant St. and .408 Jackson to this segment from our Development segment at the beginning of the year
  • 41% increase in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI

Executive Summary and Analysis

Net Income increased by 242% in the second quarter and 188% for the first six months compared to last year, despite operating profit remaining more or less flat. This increase is due both to the improved performance of the Verge during lease-up and increased net investment income from the steady sale of lots this year at Aberdeen Overlook, our most recent Lending Venture. In the second quarter, Aberdeen Overlook generated $1.5 million in investment income compared to $564,000 in the second quarter last year from Amber Ridge, a prior Lending Venture project. In the first six months, Aberdeen Overlook generated $2.1 million in investment income compared to $614,000 last year from Amber Ridge. While Lending Ventures are not necessarily part of our long-term core business strategy, they have been an effective way to put our balance sheet to work to generate real cash at better returns than treasuries.

The Company continued to grow Pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) at the same meaningful clip that we have achieved over the last 36 months (21.6% CAGR since the same period in 2021). In the second quarter, we saw a 21.2% improvement in NOI compared to the same period last year, and a 21.7% increase in NOI in the first six months compared to the same period last year. The Industrial and Commercial and Multifamily Segments were the primary drivers of this increase. We grew our Industrial and Commercial NOI by 41% in the second quarter and 44% in the first six months when compared to the same periods last year as we burned through a rent abatement period (unrealized revenue) at two buildings at Hollander Business Park in 2023 and started generating real cash flow. Multifamily pro rata NOI increased by 84% this quarter and 88% for the first six months when compared to the same periods last year, mostly due to the stabilization of .408 Jackson and Bryant Street. The addition of the Verge to this segment later this year should only serve to increase the performance of this segment on an NOI basis.

In keeping with our strategy to grow our industrial footprint, in July, we closed on the purchase of the land for our industrial joint venture in Broward County, FL for a total purchase price of $24.5 million, of which we contributed $12.25 million. Per our partnership agreement, we represent 80% of the equity capital in this 182,000 square-foot class A building. We also closed on the land for our other industrial JV in Lakeland, FL at the end of the first quarter of this year for a total purchase price of $2.8 million. We will account for 90% of the equity capital for this 200,000 square-foot industrial project. Total expected capex for these projects is $57 million and $28 million respectively with total equity capital of $26 million and $13 million and an expected start of construction by March of 2025 for both projects. We are in the home stretch on finishing shell construction on our Chelsea project in Harford County, MD. This 258,000 square-foot industrial building should be complete in the fourth quarter of this year with an expected total project cost, including land, of $30 million. We have underwritten all these projects at an unlevered 6-7% yield on cost but expect to outperform these assumptions.

Second Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2,044,000 or $.11 per share versus $598,000 or $.03 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the second quarter of 2024 was $9,230,000 versus $7,614,000 in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2024 was impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit increased slightly as favorable results in Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Development were partially offset by lower Mining royalties and higher General and administrative costs.
  • Net investment income increased $583,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($408,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($781,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($606,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.
  • Interest expense decreased $300,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to $334,000 more capitalized interest partially offset by increased costs related to our larger credit agreement. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,323,000 due to improved performance of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($891,000), .408 Jackson ($225,000), Bryant Street ($159,000) and BC Realty ($55,000).

Second Quarter Segment Operating Results

Multifamily Segment:

Our Multifamily Segment consists of two consolidated joint ventures (Dock 79 and The Maren) and three unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside achieved stabilization in 2022 while Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved from our Development Segment to this segment upon stabilization as of the beginning of 2024.

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,496,000, a decrease of $49,000 versus $5,545,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,130,000, an increase of $218,000, or 24% versus $912,000 in the same period last year primarily because of less depreciation expense.

For our three unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $3,865,000, an increase of $905,000 or 31% compared to $2,960,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit was $508,000, an increase of $455,000 or 858% versus $53,000 in the same period last year. For ease of comparison these figures and the table below include the results for Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

    Pro rata
NOI		 Pro rata
NOI		 Avg.
Occupancy
 Avg.
Occupancy		 Renewal
Success
Rate Q2		 Renewal %
increase Q2
Apartment Building Units Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2024 CY 2023 2024 2024
               
Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $932,000 $986,000 93.6% 94.4% 60.4% 4.2%
Maren Anacostia DC 264 $923,000 $942,000 94.8% 95.6% 74.4% 2.0%
Bryant Street DC 487 $1,555,000 $1,130,000 91.2% 93.0% 60.9% 1.7%
Riverside Greenville 200 $215,000 $224,000 93.0% 94.5% 52.4% 5.5%
.408 Jackson Greenville 227 $345,000 $88,000 96.2% 59.9% 65.3% 4.6%
Multifamily Segment 1,483 $3,970,000 $3,370,000 93.3% 88.9%    
                 

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $3,970,000, up $1,818,000 or 84% compared to $2,152,000 in the same quarter last year. Substantially all of this increase was from the transfer of Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from Development to this segment at the beginning of 2024 as same store NOI was more or less flat. T hese two projects contributed $1,900,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $1,218,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $682,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $1,445,000, up $25,000 or 2%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $490,000, up $80,000 or 20% over the same quarter last year. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. These assets were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire quarter. Net operating income in this segment was $1,187,000, up $344,000 or 41% compared to the same quarter last year primarily due to $335,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $3,231,000, a decrease of $33,000 or 1% versus $3,264,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 5%. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,643,000, a decrease of $89,000 versus $2,732,000 in the same period last year. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $3,028,000, down $97,000 or 3% compared to the same quarter last year. The primary reason for these decreases is the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment, as referenced in our 10-Q from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As part of the ongoing resolution of this overpayment, this quarter, the tenant withheld $277,000 in royalties otherwise due the Company. The outstanding balance on this overpayment credit is $53,000 which we expect will be exhausted in the first month of the third quarter of this year.

Development Segment:

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

  • We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. Vertical construction is underway. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be complete in the 4th quarter of 2024.
  • The Verge has achieved residential stabilization and will move to our Multifamily segment on July 1, 2024. At quarter end, the building was 93.3% leased and 90.7% occupied. This is our third mixed-use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.
  • We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. The project includes 110 acres and 344 residential building lots. We have funded $24.6 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 78 lots have been sold and $12.7 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the company of which $3.2 million was booked as profit to the Company.

Six Month Highlights

  • 188% increase in Net Income ($3.3 million vs $1.2 million)
  • 22% increase in pro rata NOI ($17.8 million vs $14.6 million)
  • 88% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI due to the transfer of Bryant St. and .408 Jackson to this segment from our Development segment at the beginning of the year
  • 16% increase in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 44% increase in that segment’s NOI

First Half Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the first six months of 2024 was $3,345,000 or $.18 per share versus $1,163,000 or $.06 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first six months of 2024 was $17,764,000 versus $14,602,000 in the same period last year. The first six months of 2024 were impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit increased slightly as favorable results in Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Development were partially offset by lower Mining royalties and higher General and administrative costs.
  • Net investment income increased $984,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($960,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,230,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($1,206,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.
  • Interest expense decreased $395,000 compared to the same period last year due to $461,000 more capitalized interest partially offset by increased costs related to our larger credit agreement. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,929,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($1,587,000), .408 Jackson ($273,000), and BC Realty ($110,000).

First Half Segment Operating Results

Multifamily Segment:

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $10,910,000, an increase of $89,000 versus $10,821,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit for the consolidated joint ventures was $2,342,000, an increase of $626,000, or 36% versus $1,716,000 in the same period last year primarily because of less depreciation expense.

For our three unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $7,578,000, an increase of $1,912,000 or 34% compared to $5,666,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit was $917,000, an increase of $654,000 or 249% versus $263,000 in the same period last year. For ease of comparison these figures and the table below include the results for Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

    Pro rata
NOI		 Pro rata
NOI		 Avg.
Occupancy		 Avg.
Occupancy		 Renewal
Success
Rate YTD		 Renewal %
increase
Apartment Building Units YTD 2024 YTD 2023 YTD 2024 CY 2023 2024 YTD 2024
               
Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $1,878,000 $1,873,000 94.2% 94.4% 65.3% 3.5%
Maren Anacostia DC 264 $1,847,000 $1,856,000 94.3% 95.6% 63.4% 2.2%
Bryant Street DC 487 $3,051,000 $2,385,000 92.0% 93.0% 58.3% 3.6%
Riverside Greenville 200 $439,000 $445,000 93.3% 94.5% 58.4% 3.4%
.408 Jackson Greenville 227 $638,000 $66,000 94.6% 59.9% 53.7% 4.3%
Multifamily Segment 1,483 $7,853,000 $6,625,000 93.5% 88.9%    
               

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated Pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $7,853,000, up $3,679,000 or 88% compared to $4,174,000 in the same period last year. Substantially all of this increase was from the transfer of Bryant Street and .408 Jackson from Development to this segment at the beginning of 2024 as same store NOI was more or less flat. These two projects contributed $3,689,000 of Pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $2,451,000 in the Development segment in the same period last year, an increase of $1,238,000.

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $2,898,000, up $408,000 or 16%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $1,052,000, up $347,000 or 49% from $705,000 in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire period. Net operating income in this segment was $2,346,000, up $716,000 or 44% compared to the same period last year partially due to $401,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
Total revenues in this segment were $6,194,000, a decrease of $352,000 or 5% versus $6,546,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 10%. Total operating profit in this segment was $5,089,000, a decrease of $433,000 versus $5,522,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $5,788,000, down $485,000 or 8% compared to the same period last year. Among the reasons for this decrease is a shift in production off our land in Manassas, but the primary factor in the decrease is the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the first two quarters of this year, the tenant has withheld $566,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-579-2543 (passcode 72219) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-785-424-1789 (passcode 72219). Audio replay will be available until August 22, 2024 by dialing 1-800-756-0554 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7213. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.                         

 
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
   SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
  
    2024   2023       2024     2023    
Revenues:            
Lease revenue $ 7,246   7,432     $ 14,416     14,264    
Mining royalty and rents   3,231   3,264       6,194     6,546    
Total revenues   10,477   10,696       20,610     20,810    
             
Cost of operations:            
Depreciation/depletion/amortization   2,543   2,819       5,078     5,599    
Operating expenses   1,702   1,822       3,569     3,562    
Property taxes   860   879       1,667     1,826    
General and administrative   2,552   2,409       4,594     4,202    
Total cost of operations   7,657   7,929       14,908     15,189    
                           
Total operating profit   2,820   2,767       5,702     5,621    
                           
Net investment income   3,708   3,125       6,491     5,507    
Interest expense   (829 ) (1,129 )     (1,740 )   (2,135 )  
Equity in loss of joint ventures   (2,724 ) (4,047 )     (5,743 )   (7,672 )  
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate     (2 )         8    
Income before income taxes   2,975   714       4,710     1,329    
Provision for income taxes   916   222       1,316     431    


Net income		  

2,059		  

492		      

3,394		    

898		    
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interest		   15   (106 )     49     (265 )  
Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,044   598     $ 3,345   $ 1,163    


Earnings per common share(1): 		           
Net income attributable to the Company-            
Basic $  .11   .03     $ .18     .06    
Diluted $ .11   .03     $ .18     .06    

Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing (1):

-basic earnings per common share 18,879 18,864 18,871 18,848    
-diluted earnings per common share 18,948 18,932 18,958 18,926    

(1) adjusted for the 2 for 1 stock split that occurred in April 2024

        

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)
 
    June 30 December 31
    2024 2023
Assets:      
Real estate investments at cost:      
Land $ 141,602 141,602
Buildings and improvements   282,977 282,631
Projects under construction   22,568 10,845
Total investments in properties   447,147 435,078
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion   72,734 67,758
Net investments in properties   374,413 367,320


Real estate held for investment, at cost		   11,111 10,662
Investments in joint ventures   161,391 166,066
Net real estate investments   546,915 544,048


Cash and cash equivalents		   156,929 157,555
Cash held in escrow   1,491 860
Accounts receivable, net   1,827 1,046
Federal and state income taxes receivable   337
Unrealized rents   1,905 1,640
Deferred costs   2,188 3,091
Other assets   601 589
Total assets $ 711,856 709,166


Liabilities: 		   
Secured notes payable $ 178,779 178,705
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   7,303 8,333
Other liabilities   1,487 1,487
Federal and state income taxes payable   1,708
Deferred revenue   762 925
Deferred income taxes   68,356 69,456
Deferred compensation   1,436 1,409
Tenant security deposits   877 875
Total liabilities   260,708 261,190


Commitments and contingencies		  
     
Equity:    
Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized,
19,030,474 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		   1,903 1,897
Capital in excess of par value   67,980 66,706
Retained earnings   349,227 345,882
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   22 35
Total shareholders’ equity   419,132 414,520
Noncontrolling interest   32,016 33,456
Total equity   451,148 447,976
Total liabilities and equity $ 711,856 709,166
 

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated):

  Three months ended June 30              
(dollars in thousands)   2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Lease revenue

$

5,496		  

100.0

%		  

5,545		  

100.0

%		    

(49

)		  

-.9		 %  
                                     
Depreciation and amortization   1,981   36.0 %   2,268   40.9 %     (287 )   -12.7 %  
Operating expenses   1,519   27.6 %   1,557   28.1 %     (38 )   -2.4 %  
Property taxes   576   10.5 %   563   10.2 %     13     2.3 %  
General and administrative   290   5.3 %   245   4.4 %     45     18.4 %  


Cost of operations		  
4,366		  
79.4		 %  
4,633		  
83.6		 %    
(267		 )  
-5.8		 %  


Operating profit

$

1,130		  

20.6

%		  

912		  

16.4

%		    

218		    

23.9

%		  
 

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata Unconsolidated):

  Three months ended June 30          
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Lease revenue		 $

        3,865		  

100.0%		  

2,960		  

100.0%		    

905		  

30.6%		  
                           
Depreciation and amortization 1,570   40.6%   1,420   48.0%     150   10.6%  
Operating expenses 1,371   35.5%   1,169   39.5%     202   17.3%  
Property taxes 416   10.8%   318   10.7%     98   30.8%  


Cost of operations

3,357		  

86.9%		  

2,907		  

98.2%		    

450		  

15.5%		  


Operating profit		 $

        508		  

13.1%		  

53		  

1.8%		    

455		  

858.5%		  
 

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

  Three months ended June 30                
(dollars in thousands)   2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Lease revenue

$

        1,445		  

100.0

%		  

1,420		  

100.0

%		    

25		    

1.8

%		  
                                     
Depreciation and amortization   360   25.0 %   359   25.3 %     1     0.3 %  
Operating expenses   191   13.2 %   176   12.4 %     15     8.5 %  
Property taxes   64   4.4 %   63   4.4 %     1     1.6 %  
General and administrative   340   23.5 %   412   29.0 %     (72 )   -17.5 %  


Cost of operations		  

955		  

66.1

%		  

1,010		  

71.1

%		    

(55

)		  

(5.4

%)		  


Operating profit

$

           490		  

33.9

%		  

410		  

28.9

%		    

            80		    

          19.5

%		  
 

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

  Three months ended June 30          
(dollars in thousands) 2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Mining royalty and rent revenue		 $

        3,231		  

100.0%		  

3,264		  

100.0%		    

(33)		  

-1.0%		  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

159		  

4.9%		  

151		  

4.6%		    

8		  

5.3%		  
Operating expenses 16   0.5%   16   0.5%        
Property taxes 71   2.2%   74   2.3%     (3)   -4.1%  
General and administrative 342   10.6%   291   8.9%     51   17.5%  


Cost of operations

588		  

18.2%		  

532		  

16.3%		    

56		  

10.5%		  


Operating profit		 $

        2,643		  

81.8%		  

2,732		  

83.7%		    

(89)		  

-3.3%		  
 

Development Segment:

  Three months ended June 30          
(dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       Change    


Lease revenue

$

                  305		      

467		      

(162

)		    
                           
Depreciation and amortization   43       41       2      
Operating expenses   (24 )     73       (97 )    
Property taxes   149       179       (30 )    
General and administrative   1,029       1,461       (432 )    


Cost of operations		  

1,197		      

1,754		      

(557

)		    


Operating loss

$

                 (892

)		    

                (1,287

)		    

                     395		      
   


Multifamily Segment (Consolidated):

  Six months ended June 30          
(dollars in thousands)   2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Lease revenue		 $ 10,910   100.0 %   10,821   100.0 %     89     .8 %  
                                     
Depreciation and amortization   3,962   36.3 %   4,532   41.9 %     (570 )   -12.6 %  
Operating expenses   2,980   27.3 %   3,045   28.1 %     (65 )   -2.1 %  
Property taxes   1,100   10.1 %   1,094   10.1 %     6     .5 %  
General and administrative   526   4.8 %   434   4.0 %     92     21.2 %  


Cost of operations		  

8,568		  

78.5

%		  

9,105		  

84.1

%		    

(537

)		  

-5.9

%		  


Operating profit

$

2,342		  

21.5

%		  

1,716		  

15.9

%		    

626		    

36.5

%		  


Multifamily Segment (Pro rata Unconsolidated):

  Six months ended June 30          
(dollars in thousands)   2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Lease revenue

$

7,578		  

100.0

%		  

5,666		  

100.0

%		    

1,912		  

33.7

%		  
                                   
Depreciation and amortization   3,132   41.3 %   2,685   47.4 %     447   16.6 %  
Operating expenses   2,652   35.0 %   2,225   39.3 %     427   19.2 %  
Property taxes   877   11.6 %   493   8.7 %     384   77.9 %  


Cost of operations		  

6,661		  

87.9

%		  

5,403		  

95.4

%		    

1,258		  

23.3

%		  


Operating profit

$

917		  

12.1

%		  

263		  

4.6

%		    

654		  

248.7

%		  
 

Industrial and Commercial Segment:

  Six months ended June 30          
(dollars in thousands)   2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Lease revenue

$

2,898		  

100.0

%		  

2,490		  

100.0

%		    

408		    

16.4

%		  
Depreciation and amortization  



723		  



24.9



%		  



637		  



25.7



%		    



86		    



13.5



%		  
Operating expenses   406   14.0 %   317   12.7 %     89     28.1 %  
Property taxes   127   4.4 %   123   4.9 %     4     3.3 %  
General and administrative   590   20.4 %   708   28.4 %     (118 )   -16.7 %  


Cost of operations		  

1,846		  

63.7

%		  

1,785		  

71.7

%		    

61		    

3.4

%		  


Operating profit

$

1,052		  

36.3

%		  

705		  

28.3

%		    

347		    

49.2

%		  
 

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

  Six months ended June 30          
(dollars in thousands)   2024   %   2023   %     Change   %  


Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

6,194		  

100.0

%		  

6,546		  

100.0

%		    

(352

)		  

-5.4

%		  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  

308		  

5.0

%		  

334		  

5.0

%		    

(26

)		  

-7.8

%		  
Operating expenses   33   0.5 %   33   0.5 %            
Property taxes   144   2.3 %   143   2.2 %     1     0.7 %  
General and administrative   620   10.0 %   514   7.9 %     106     20.6 %  


Cost of operations		  

1,105		  

17.8

%		  

1,024		  

15.6

%		    

81		    

7.9

%		  


Operating profit

$

5,089		  

82.2

%		  

5,522		  

84.4

%		    

(433

)		  

-7.8

%		  
 

Development Segment:

  Six months ended June 30    
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   Change          


Lease revenue

$

608		      

953		      

(345

)		        


Depreciation and amortization		  

85		    

96		    

(11

)		  
Operating expenses   150     167     (17 )  
Property taxes   296     466     (170 )  
General and administrative   2,307     2,546     (239 )  


Cost of operations		  

2,838		    

3,275		    

(437

)		  


Operating loss

$

(2,230

)		  

(2,322

)		  

92		    
 

The following table summarizes the Company’s investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (in thousands):

  Common Ownership     Total Investment Total Assets of The Partnership Profit (Loss) Of the Partnership   The Company's Share of Profit (Loss) of the Partnership  
As of June 30, 2024                  
Brooksville Quarry, LLC 50.00 % $ 7,528 14,548 (44 ) (22 )
BC FRP Realty, LLC 50.00 %   5,783 22,708 (130 ) (65 )
Buzzard Point Sponsor, LLC 50.00 %   2,402 4,804    
Bryant Street Partnerships 72.10 %   68,334 201,139 (4,594 ) (3,382 )
Lending ventures     26,273 15,647    
BBX Partnerships 50.00 %   2,304 4,598    
Estero Partnership 16.00 %   3,655 38,520    
The Verge Partnership 61.37 %   38,568 128,752 (2,797 ) (1,717 )
Greenville Partnerships 40.00 %   6,544 100,330 (1,392 ) (557 )
Total     $ 161,391 531,046 (8,957 ) (5,743 )
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation                    
Six months ended 06/30/24 (in thousands)                    
  Industrial and Commercial Segment   Development Segment     Multifamily Segment   Mining Royalties Segment   Unallocated Corporate Expenses FRP Holdings Totals
Net income (loss) $ 805   (1,115 )   (2,477)   3,876   2,305   3,394  
Income tax allocation 247   (343 )   (772)   1,191   993   1,316  
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,052   (1,458 )   (3,249)   5,067   3,298   4,710  
Less:
              
Unrealized rents 19         9   229       257  
Interest income     2,554           3,937   6,491  
Plus:                  
Professional fees     15           15  
Equity in loss of joint ventures   1,782     3,939   22       5,743  
Interest expense       1,652     88   1,740  
Depreciation/amortization 723   85     3,962   308       5,078  
General and administrative 590   2,307     526   620   551   4,594  
                           
Net operating income (loss) 2,346   162     6,836   5,788     15,132  



NOI of noncontrolling interest
     (3,111)           (3,111 )
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures     1,615     4,128           5,743  


Pro rata net operating income		 $ 2,346  

1,777		    

7,853		  

5,788		  

 

17,764		  
 


Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Six months ended 06/30/23 (in thousands)		  
  Industrial and Commercial  
Development		   Multifamily  
Mining Royalties		   Unallocated Corporate   FRP
Holdings		  
  Segment   Segment   Segment   Segment   Expenses   Totals  
Net income (loss) $ 513   (5,257 )   (509 )   4,018   2,133   898    
Income tax allocation   190   (1,950 )   (90 )   1,490   791   431    
Income (loss) before income taxes  

703		  

(7,207

)		  

(599

)		  

5,508		  

2,924		  

1,329		    
Less:                        
Unrealized rents   420           97     517    
Gain on sale of real estate             10     10    
Interest income     2,561           2,946   5,507    
Plus:                        
Unrealized rents         100         100    
Loss on sale of real estate   2               2    
Professional fees         59         59    
Equity in loss of joint ventures     7,446     202     24     7,672    
Interest Expense         2,113       22   2,135    
Depreciation/amortization   637   96     4,532     334     5,599    
General and administrative   708   2,546     434     514     4,202    


Net operating income (loss)		  

1,630		  

320		    

6,841		    

6,273		  

 

15,064		    



NOI of noncontrolling interest		         (3,112 )       (3,112 )  
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures  

 

2,205		    

445		    

 

 

2,650		    


Pro rata net operating income

$

1,630		  

2,525		    

4,174		    

6,273		  

 

14,602		    
 

The following tables detail the Development and Multifamily Segment Pro rata NOI by project:

Development Segment:  
  FRP Bryant BC FRP .408 The Total
Six months ended Portfolio Street Realty, LLC Jackson Verge Pro rata NOI
6/30/2024   $162 299 1,316   1,777
6/30/2023   $320 2,385 189 66 (435 ) 2,525
                 


Multifamily Segment:                

Six months ended		   Dock 79   The Maren   Riverside   .408 Jackson   Bryant Street   Total
Pro rata NOI
6/30/2024 $1,878   1,847   439   638   3,051   7,853
6/30/2023 $1,873   1,856   445       4,174
                   


Contact:
John D. Baker III
Chief Executive Officer
904/858-9100


Primary Logo

You just read:

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more