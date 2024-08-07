Steelworkers Humanity Fund donates $20,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in Alberta and other parts of Western Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $20,000 to support people and communities evacuated by the recent wildfires in Jasper, Alta., and for future relief efforts in Western Canada this year.



Two weeks ago, more than 20,000 residents of Jasper were ordered to evacuate as wildfires that raged in the adjacent National Park destroyed a third of the scenic town. A firefighter tragically lost his life while combating the blaze last weekend.

Many United Steelworkers (USW) union members in the Jasper area have been affected by the evacuation order, as have many families and friends of USW members elsewhere in the country. Unfortunately, the situation also is dire in many other parts of Western Canada, especially in British Columbia, with potential risks in coming weeks for more USW members and their communities.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is responding to the appeal sent by the Canadian Red Cross with a $10,000 donation to support those affected in Jasper and other areas in Alberta with immediate and ongoing relief. This amount will be matched by each of the Canadian and Alberta governments, tripling its impact. A second $10,000 donation from the SHF will be made in response to the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Appeal Fund to support people and communities across the country, especially in Western Canada.

“The destruction of an important part of the town of Jasper brought national and international attention to a phenomenon that unfortunately is too well known in many communities across the country,” said Marty Warren, Steelworkers Humanity Fund President and USW National Director.

“We are proud to support organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross as they step in to save lives in areas such as Jasper, and to provide resources to intervene in future climate change-fuelled disasters in other parts of Western Canada,” Warren said.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal (donations will be matched until Aug. 24, 2024), or the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Fund Appeal website.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

For further information:

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630, dstpierre@usw.ca