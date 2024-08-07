VDS: Steve Chen, Randi Zuckerberg, and Juan Antonio Samaranch Lead Top Speaker Lineup at Valencia’s Premier Tech Event

VDS, one of Southern Europe's most prominent international tech events, will take place on October 23-24 in Valencia, featuring stellar business leaders and tech innovation professionals.

Leading the impressive lineup of VDS speakers are two of the tech world’s most influential figures: Steve Chen, co-founder and former CTO of YouTube, who revolutionized online video sharing and has played a pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape. Chen will share his invaluable insights and experiences from building one of the most visited websites in the world to spearheading the digital media revolution. His insights promise to provide invaluable lessons for tech professionals and aspiring tech entrepreneurs.

Randi Zuckerberg, founder & CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG, brings her extensive experience in shaping Facebook and pioneering Facebook Live to the forefront. As a leading champion for women in crypto and NFTs and an influential voice in the Web3 landscape, her insights offer a unique perspective on the intersections of technology, art, media, and innovation. Her expertise promises to deliver valuable insights into the future of tech and the pivotal role of women in this evolving landscape.

Highlighting the broad-reaching impact of tech innovation, Juan Antonio Samaranch Salisachs, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, brings his deep understanding of the intersection between technology and sports. Samaranch has played a crucial role in integrating tech advancements into the Olympic Games, enhancing athlete experience and audience engagement through innovative solutions. His insights will delve into how technology is transforming the world of sports and the significant opportunities that lie ahead for the sports industry and beyond.

Sharing their insights and experience on the hottest topic in tech, Artificial Intelligence, there will be visionary speakers from top companies like Hugging Face, Stability IA, Microsoft, IBM, Cloudera, Shutterstock, Mastercard, Intel, Babel, Eleven Labs, Multiverse and Freepik at VDS2024.

“Our aim is to empower the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs by fostering connections with industry visionaries, delivering inspiration, and facilitating avenues for networking, funding, and business expansion,” explains Patricia Pastor, VDS Chairwoman.

According to Juan Luis Hortelano, President of Startup Valencia, the event's organizing entity, “the quality of the speakers at VDS, the attending investors, and the networking opportunities position this tech event as a key destination for startups seeking capital and strategic alliances. It’s also essential for innovative ecosystem players, governments, and technology enthusiasts.”

VDS will transform Valencia into a dynamic hub of technological innovation, global collaboration, and business for the tech community. The tech event will bring together over 12,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, over 600 speakers, and 2,500 startups, fostering a collaborative environment where innovation and investment converge to empower the leaders of tomorrow.

With the expected presence of over 700 investors, the seventh edition of VDS anticipates an estimated total of €200 billion in managed assets by venture capitalists attending the event, positioning it as a key destination for startups in search of capital and strategic partnerships. Noteworthy funds recognized for their successful investments and global presence include Blue Opal Capital, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Katapult VC, Kvanted Ventures, CCEP Ventures, SoftBank Investment, Techstars, and IDC Ventures.

The tech event offers extensive networking opportunities across six dynamic stages, featuring engaging topics such as AI, Sustainability, Health, the Future of Work, the Next-Gen Audiovisual Sector, and Women in Tech. National and international entrepreneurial and technological talent will also be highlighted through its international startup competition, which this year has received over 800 applications from more than 65 countries.

This year, VDS is celebrated under the theme “Embracing Evolution: Invest in the Leaders of Tomorrow,” with a special focus on empowering entrepreneurs. By connecting them with investors, corporate innovators, businesses, and society at large, VDS aims to provide the networks and resources essential for the success of startups, ensuring that the next generation of entrepreneurs has what they need to thrive.

VDS2024 promises more than just a tech event with stellar innovation leaders in the tech scene; it’s an opportunity to be part of a transformational journey in one of Europe’s fast-growing tech ecosystems featuring a vibrant local community, tech talent, strong government support, idyllic climate, cultural depth, and superior living standards: Valencia.

Startup Valencia is the driving force behind VDS and stands as a proud representative of the flourishing Valencian Startup ecosystem on both the national and international stages.

Chances to join VDS2024 as an Exhibitor, Sponsor, or Press are still open. Attendee, Business, and Investor Early Bird tickets are available until September 23rd, 2024. Learn more and get tickets at www.vds.tech.

