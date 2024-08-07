Submit Release
LegalZoom Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Second quarter subscription revenue of $108.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 6% year-over-year
  • Announces three execution priorities designed to reaccelerate growth and enhance margins
  • Announces restructuring and approximately $25 million of annualized savings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“I am excited to be taking an active and direct role in executing LegalZoom’s growth strategy,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom. “Moving forward, we are focused on driving more resilient recurring revenue by reorienting our priorities to focus on accelerating subscriptions, a broader go-to-market strategy, and a product line-up of legal expert solutions that emphasizes human and machine expertise. We are confident these three areas of executional focus will drive sustainable long-term growth alongside increasing margins.”

Noel Watson, LegalZoom’s Chief Financial Officer said, “We exceeded the high-end of our second quarter outlook due to stronger than expected fulfillment. We are reiterating our full-year revenue outlook reflecting a lower macro expectation for small business formations and near-term changes to our execution priorities. In response to these factors, we have realigned our business and cost structure. We have also made the difficult decision to restructure our organization, including a reduction of our global workforce by 15% and reducing our planned hiring efforts. We expect these actions to drive approximately $25 million of annualized savings. We remain committed to driving efficient growth, improving operational efficiencies and maintaining a strong margin profile.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Revenue was $177.4 million for the quarter, up 5% year-over-year:
    • Transaction units increased 3% year-over-year; transaction revenue of $68.5 million increased 4% year-over-year.
    • Subscription units increased 4% year-over-year; subscription revenue of $108.8 million grew 6% year-over-year.
  • Net income was $1.3 million for the quarter, or 1% of revenue, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or 1% of revenue, for the same period in 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $18.8 million for the quarter compared to Non-GAAP net income of $19.0 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $28.9 million for the quarter, or 16% of revenue, compared to $29.6 million, or 18% of revenue, for the same period in 2023.
  • Cash flow provided by operating activities was $27.2 million for the quarter compared to $45.2 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Free cash flow was $17.4 million for the quarter compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Repurchased 13.9 million shares of common stock for a total cost of $125.2 million, at an average price of $8.99 per share.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $118.8 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $225.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

Recent Developments

  • On July 9, 2024 LegalZoom announced the appointment of Jeff Stibel, current Chair of the Board, to serve as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
  • On August 7, 2024 LegalZoom announced restructuring efforts resulting in a 15% reduction of its global workforce. LegalZoom expects to incur approximately $5 million in severance expenses in the full year ended December 31, 2024 related to the restructuring. LegalZoom has also reduced and realigned its hiring efforts in line with its three execution priorities. LegalZoom expects the combination of these efforts to drive approximately $12 million in savings in the full year ending December 31, 2024, and annualized savings of approximately $25 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands except AOV, ARPU and percentages)

      % Growth       % Growth
  Three Months Ended June 30,    (Decline)   Six Months Ended June 30,    (Decline)
    2024       2023     YOY     2024       2023     YOY
Total revenue $ 177,362     $ 168,854     5 %   $ 351,576     $ 334,790     5 %
Transaction revenue $ 68,537     $ 65,863     4 %   $ 134,854     $ 133,890     1 %
Subscription revenue $ 108,825     $ 102,991     6 %   $ 216,722     $ 200,900     8 %
Gross profit $ 113,753     $ 105,106     8 %   $ 219,583     $ 210,647     4 %
Gross margin   64 %     62 %   3 %     62 %     63 %   (2 %)
Net Income (loss) $ 1,314     $ 1,395     (6 %)   $ 6,058     $ (963 )   729 %
Net income (loss) margin   1 %     1 %   %     2 %     %   n/m
Net Income (loss) per share — basic: $ 0.01     $ 0.01     %   $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )   400 %
Net Income (loss) per share — diluted: $ 0.01     $ 0.01     %   $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )   400 %
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,245     $ 45,165     (40 %)   $ 61,440     $ 74,373     (17 %)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                      
Non-GAAP net income $ 18,810     $ 19,035     (1 %)   $ 37,154     $ 33,033     12 %
Non-GAAP net income per share — basic: $ 0.10     $ 0.10     %   $ 0.20     $ 0.17     18 %
Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted: $ 0.10     $ 0.10     %   $ 0.20     $ 0.17     18 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,912     $ 29,645     (2 %)   $ 56,814     $ 51,513     10 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   16 %     18 %   (11 %)     16 %     15 %   7 %
Free cash flow $ 17,372     $ 37,366     (54 %)   $ 42,089     $ 59,146     (29 %)
Key Business Metrics                      
Transaction units   292       283     3 %     628       591     6 %
Business formations   134       161     (17 %)     273       331     (18 %)
Average order value (AOV) $ 234     $ 233     %   $ 215     $ 226     (5 %)
Subscription units at period end   1,609       1,553     4 %     1,609       1,553     4 %
Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU) at period end $ 271     $ 261     4 %   $ 271     $ 261     4 %
Certain percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.
 

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, LegalZoom currently expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $165 million to $169 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $39 million to $41 million

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, LegalZoom is reiterating its guidance originally provided on July 9, 2024 as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $675 million to $685 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $145 million
  • Free cash flow in the range of $75 million to $85 million

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results is scheduled for today, August 7, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time. To access the live call by telephone please dial (800) 715-9871 (USA and Canada) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and provide the Conference ID 4382883.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website: https://investors.legalzoom.com. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our quarterly and annual guidance.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: our dependence on business formations and fluctuations or declines in the number of business formations may adversely affect our business; our dependence on customers expanding the use of our platform, including converting our transactional customers to subscribers and our subscribers renewing their subscriptions with us; the impact of macroeconomic challenges on our business, including as a result of inflation, global conflict, supply chain issues and recessionary concerns; our ability to remain profitable in the future; our ability to provide high-quality products and services, customer care and customer experience; our ability to continue to innovate and provide a platform that is useful to our customers and that meets our customers’ expectations; the competitive legal solutions market; our dependence on our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and expand strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to hire and retain top talent and motivate our employees; risks and costs associated with complex and evolving laws and regulations; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 7, 2024, as well as those factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income per share and Free cash flow. To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and liquidity and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance and liquidity, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important measures used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and other assets, legal expenses, restructuring expenses, transaction-related expenses and certain other non-recurring income and expenses from time to time. Our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure differs from GAAP in that it excludes certain items of income and expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary performance measures used by our management and our board of directors to understand and evaluate our financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, prepare and approve our annual budget, develop short and long-term operational plans and determine appropriate compensation plans for our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In assessing our performance, we exclude certain expenses that we believe are not comparable period over period or that we believe are not indicative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the nearest GAAP equivalent of Adjusted EBITDA. Some of these limitations include that the non-GAAP financial measure:

  • may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure;
  • does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future;
  • does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; and
  • does not reflect certain other expenses that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance, but that reduce cash available to us.

We define Non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction-related expenses, and certain other non-recurring income and expenses from time to time, net of related income tax impacts. Our Non-GAAP net income financial measure differs from GAAP in that it excludes certain items of income and expense. We define Net income (loss) margin as net loss as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin as Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders as Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by basic and diluted weighted-average common stock. We believe Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders are operating performance measures that provide investors and analysts with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business.

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by management in evaluating the cash generated by our operations after purchases of property and equipment including capitalized internal-use software. We consider Free cash flow to be an important measure because it provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. The usefulness of Free cash flow as an analytical tool has limitations because it excludes certain items that are settled in cash, does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses, does not reflect our future contractual commitments, and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash used in or provided by operating activities.

We are not providing a reconciliation for our non-GAAP outlook on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Financial Guidance and Outlook” above), as we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of LegalZoom’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The tables in this press release contain more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States, or U.S. Our unique position at business inception allows us to become a trusted business advisor, supporting the evolving needs of a new business throughout its lifecycle, and we have expanded our platform to include professional expertise and other products, both legal and non-legal, to better meet the needs of small businesses. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, we deliver comprehensive legal, tax, accounting and compliance products and expertise to millions of small business owners and their families through easy-to-use technology. We operate across all 50 states and in over 3,000 counties in the U.S., with over two decades of experience in simplifying the legal and compliance process for our customers and empowering entrepreneurs with services that help to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact
Investor Relations
investor@legalzoom.com


LegalZoom.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values)
 
  June 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,795     $ 225,719  
Accounts receivable, net   15,347       11,738  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,414       15,159  
Current assets held for sale   22,722       22,722  
Total current assets   179,278       275,338  
Property and equipment, net   57,136       48,232  
Goodwill   63,318       63,318  
Intangible assets, net   11,194       13,735  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   7,212       8,518  
Deferred income taxes   31,396       29,015  
Available-for-sale debt securities   1,374       1,159  
Other assets   8,607       8,503  
Total assets $ 359,515     $ 447,818  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 34,247     $ 32,282  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   58,020       61,678  
Deferred revenue   189,146       167,951  
Operating lease liabilities   1,630       2,052  
Total current liabilities   283,043       263,963  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   6,255       6,966  
Deferred revenue   452       490  
Other liabilities   9,003       7,565  
Total liabilities   298,753       278,984  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, none issued or outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 176,108 shares and 188,538 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   177       189  
Additional paid-in capital   1,125,942       1,101,474  
Accumulated deficit   (1,066,035 )     (933,061 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   678       232  
Total stockholders’ equity   60,762       168,834  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 359,515     $ 447,818  


LegalZoom.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue   $ 177,362     $ 168,854     $ 351,576     $ 334,790  
Cost of revenue     63,609       63,748       131,993       124,143  
Gross profit     113,753       105,106       219,583       210,647  
Operating expenses:                
Sales and marketing     60,130       53,525       113,883       113,675  
Technology and development     25,798       19,900       49,755       39,583  
General and administrative     26,679       26,936       49,744       53,440  
Total operating expenses     112,607       100,361       213,382       206,698  
Income from operations     1,146       4,745       6,201       3,949  
Interest expense     (112 )     (87 )     (173 )     (171 )
Interest income     2,315       2,240       5,202       3,905  
Other (expense) income, net     11       624       104       1,318  
Income before income taxes     3,360       7,522       11,334       9,001  
Provision for income taxes     2,046       6,127       5,276       9,964  
Net income (loss)   $ 1,314     $ 1,395     $ 6,058     $ (963 )
Net income (loss) per share — basic:   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )
Net income (loss) per share — diluted:   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share — basic:     184,257       191,342       186,438       191,318  
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share — diluted:     186,456       194,826       189,926       191,318  


LegalZoom.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income (loss)   $ 6,058     $ (963 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     16,096       11,406  
Amortization of right-of-use assets     1,369       1,336  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     113       112  
Stock-based compensation     33,771       35,423  
Deferred income taxes     (879 )     7,614  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration           (695 )
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss     338       (1,104 )
Other           (1 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     (3,436 )     (316 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (7,265 )     3,407  
Other assets     (254 )     4  
Accounts payable     1,935       8,319  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (6,309 )     (4,082 )
Operating lease liabilities     (1,196 )     (1,132 )
Income tax payable     (59 )     8  
Deferred revenue     21,158       15,037  
Net cash provided by operating activities     61,440       74,373  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment     (19,351 )     (15,227 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (19,351 )     (15,227 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Repayment of capital lease obligations     (13 )     (18 )
Repurchase of common stock     (136,450 )     (9,809 )
Shares surrendered for settlement of minimum statutory tax withholding     (14,160 )     (2,469 )
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans     1,642       2,973  
Net cash used in financing activities     (148,981 )     (9,323 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (32 )     32  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (106,924 )     49,855  
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period     225,719       189,082  
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period   $ 118,795     $ 238,937  


Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (in thousands, except percentages)
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA                
Net income (loss)   $ 1,314     $ 1,395     $ 6,058     $ (963 )
Interest expense     112       87       173       171  
Interest income     (2,315 )     (2,240 )     (5,202 )     (3,905 )
Provision for income taxes     2,046       6,127       5,276       9,964  
Depreciation and amortization     8,426       5,837       16,096       11,406  
Other (income) expense, net     (11 )     (624 )     (104 )     (1,318 )
Stock-based compensation     18,915       18,956       33,771       35,423  
Restructuring costs(1)     425       107       746       735  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 28,912     $ 29,645     $ 56,814     $ 51,513  
Net income (loss) margin     1 %     1 %     2 %     %
Adjusted EBITDA margin     16 %     18 %     16 %     15 %


(1) For 2024, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount. For 2023, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.K. headcount, which was substantially complete by December 31, 2023.


Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Margin and diluted Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income                
Net income (loss)   $ 1,314     $ 1,395     $ 6,058     $ (963 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     1,271       1,291       2,541       2,582  
Stock-based compensation     18,915       18,956       33,771       35,423  
Restructuring costs(1)     425       107       746       735  
Income tax effects (2)     (3,115 )     (2,714 )     (5,962 )     (4,744 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 18,810     $ 19,035     $ 37,154     $ 33,033  
Net income (loss) margin     1 %     1 %     2 %     %
Non-GAAP net income margin     11 %     11 %     11 %     10 %
Net income (loss) per share — basic   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )
Net income (loss) per share — diluted   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )
Non-GAAP net income per share — basic   $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.20     $ 0.17  
Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted   $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.20     $ 0.17  
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share — basic     184,257       191,342       186,438       191,318  
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share — diluted     186,456       194,826       189,926       191,318  
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share — basic     184,257       191,342       186,438       191,318  
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted     186,456       194,826       189,926       193,703  


(1) For 2024, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount. For 2023, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.K. headcount, which was substantially complete by December 31, 2023.
(2) The estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments is determined by applying the statutory rate of the originating jurisdiction, if applicable.


The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (unaudited):

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share:                
Non-GAAP net income   $ 18,810   $ 19,035   $ 37,154   $ 33,033
Reconciliation of denominator for net income (loss) per share to Non-GAAP net income per share:                
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share — basic:     184,257     191,342     186,438     191,318
Effect of potentially dilutive securities:                
Options to purchase common stock     789     884     1,422     671
RSUs     1,386     2,583     2,052     1,706
Employee stock purchase plan     24     17     14     8
Weighted-average common stock used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted     186,456     194,826     189,926     193,703
Non-GAAP net income per share — basic   $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ 0.20   $ 0.17
Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted   $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ 0.20   $ 0.17


Free Cash Flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited):

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow                
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 27,245     $ 45,165     $ 61,440     $ 74,373  
Purchase of property and equipment     (9,873 )     (7,799 )     (19,351 )     (15,227 )
Free cash flow   $ 17,372     $ 37,366     $ 42,089     $ 59,146  

Primary Logo

