Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Highly favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market
  • Global portfolio purchases of $279 million including record $237 million in the U.S.
  • Global collections of $547 million up 15% compared to Q2 2023
  • GAAP EPS of $1.34

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Encore’s second quarter results are a continuation of our strong performance trajectory,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our year-to-date growth in portfolio purchasing, collections and cash generation reinforces our belief that 2024 will be a turning point in Encore’s operational and financial results.”

“In the U.S., the market for charged-off receivable portfolios continues to grow to record levels, driven by growth in credit card lending and rising charge off rates. Amid these favorable purchasing conditions, we deployed a record $237 million in the U.S. at strong returns.”

“In Europe, the portfolio purchasing market is showing continued signs of improvement but remains competitive. Although we continue to see examples of improved pricing, we believe European market pricing still does not consistently reflect the higher cost of capital caused by higher interest rates. As a result, we are maintaining discipline and are continuing our selective approach to purchasing portfolios in the region.”

“Our second quarter global collections of $547 million were up 15% compared to a year ago, reflecting the influence of our strong portfolio purchasing in the U.S. over the past two years as well as the stable collections environment in our key markets.”

“Due to the strength of our position in the favorable U.S. market for portfolio purchasing and the continued execution of our strategy, we are raising our 2024 guidance provided in February. We now anticipate our global portfolio purchasing this year will exceed $1,150 million and we expect our year-over-year collections growth to be approximately 11% to over $2,075 million. We also remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2024   2023   Change
Portfolio purchases(1) $ 278,692   $ 274,325   2 %
Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 8,396,696   $ 7,979,353   5 %
Collections $ 546,728   $ 476,522   15 %
Revenues $ 355,285   $ 323,044   10 %
Operating expenses $ 253,446   $ 234,972   8 %
GAAP net income $ 32,181   $ 26,305   22 %
GAAP earnings per share $ 1.34   $ 1.08   24 %

______________________

(1)      Includes U.S. purchases of $236.8 million and $213.4 million, and Europe purchases of $41.9 million and $61.0 million in Q2 2024 and Q2 2023, respectively.


Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, August 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss second quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.  

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases and collections), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
Vice President, Global Investor Relations
(858) 309-6442
bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,621     $ 158,364  
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   3,583,322       3,468,432  
Property and equipment, net   102,291       103,959  
Other assets   277,799       293,256  
Goodwill   602,811       606,475  
Total assets $ 4,816,844     $ 4,630,486  
Liabilities and Equity      
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 197,555     $ 189,928  
Borrowings   3,455,130       3,318,031  
Other liabilities   176,032       185,989  
Total liabilities   3,828,717       3,693,948  
Commitments and Contingencies      
Equity:      
Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,691 and 23,545 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   237       235  
Additional paid-in capital   13,257       11,052  
Accumulated earnings   1,104,591       1,049,171  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (129,958 )     (123,920 )
Total stockholders’ equity   988,127       936,538  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,816,844     $ 4,630,486  
 

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. The liabilities in the table below can only be settled from assets in the respective VIEs. Creditors of the VIEs do not have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,714     $ 24,472  
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   774,104       717,556  
Other assets   9,294       19,358  
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   2,266       1,854  
Borrowings   466,267       494,925  
Other liabilities   7       2,452  
               


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues              
Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 321,930     $ 301,184     $ 637,782     $ 596,858  
Changes in recoveries   5,754       (3,486 )     (6,655 )     (12,987 )
Total debt purchasing revenue   327,684       297,698       631,127       583,871  
Servicing revenue   21,107       21,008       41,486       43,593  
Other revenues   6,494       4,338       11,058       8,210  
Total revenues   355,285       323,044       683,671       635,674  
Operating expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   106,608       95,855       210,792       199,705  
Cost of legal collections   64,249       57,150       122,970       111,251  
General and administrative expenses   36,779       34,529       73,020       72,494  
Other operating expenses   30,845       26,349       61,212       53,905  
Collection agency commissions   7,504       10,387       14,938       18,537  
Depreciation and amortization   7,461       10,702       15,309       21,572  
Total operating expenses   253,446       234,972       498,241       477,464  
Income from operations   101,839       88,072       185,430       158,210  
Other expense              
Interest expense   (61,376 )     (49,983 )     (117,141 )     (96,818 )
Other income (expense), net   2,047       (1,755 )     4,713       (23 )
Total other expense   (59,329 )     (51,738 )     (112,428 )     (96,841 )
Income before income taxes   42,510       36,334       73,002       61,369  
Provision for income taxes   (10,329 )     (10,029 )     (17,582 )     (16,438 )
Net income $ 32,181     $ 26,305     $ 55,420     $ 44,931  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.35     $ 1.11     $ 2.33     $ 1.90  
Diluted $ 1.34     $ 1.08     $ 2.28     $ 1.83  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   23,883       23,670       23,834       23,610  
Diluted   24,097       24,280       24,282       24,611  
                               


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 55,420     $ 44,931  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   15,309       21,572  
Other non-cash interest expense, net   7,941       8,660  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,994       7,925  
Deferred income taxes   (810 )     2,785  
Changes in recoveries   6,655       12,987  
Other, net   3,357       985  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Other assets   (25,896 )     (35,730 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities   16,727       (1,492 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   86,697       62,623  
Investing activities:      
Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs   (566,960 )     (544,721 )
Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios   419,833       342,020  
Purchases of asset held for sale   (212 )     (24,645 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (14,251 )     (9,503 )
Other, net   29,704       22,603  
Net cash used in investing activities   (131,886 )     (214,246 )
Financing activities:      
Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs   (17,201 )     (8,151 )
Proceeds from credit facilities   393,455       444,805  
Repayment of credit facilities   (1,234,189 )     (259,843 )
Proceeds from senior secured notes   1,000,000        
Repayment of senior secured notes   (19,540 )     (19,540 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes         230,000  
Repayment of exchangeable senior notes         (192,457 )
Proceeds from convertible hedge instruments, net         10,050  
Other, net   16,967       (14,238 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   139,492       190,626  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   94,303       39,003  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (2,046 )     1,956  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   158,364       143,912  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 250,621     $ 184,871  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 80,945     $ 79,167  
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds   42,365       36,822  
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:      
Investment in receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 3,098     $ 6,244  
               


ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
 
Adjusted EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, unaudited)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
GAAP net income, as reported $ 32,181     $ 26,305     $ 55,420     $ 44,931  
Adjustments:              
Interest expense   61,376       49,983       117,141       96,818  
Interest income   (1,760 )     (1,123 )     (3,128 )     (2,067 )
Provision for income taxes   10,329       10,029       17,582       16,438  
Depreciation and amortization   7,461       10,702       15,309       21,572  
Net gain on derivative instruments(1)   (78 )           (273 )      
Stock-based compensation expense   4,637       3,873       7,994       7,925  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2)   1,883       454       4,202       5,980  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,029     $ 100,223     $ 214,247     $ 191,597  
Collections applied to principal balance(3) $ 228,923     $ 190,658     $ 443,474     $ 373,639  

________________________

  1. Amount represents gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments or gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments upon dedesignation of hedge relationships. We adjust for this amount because we believe the gain or loss on derivative contracts is not indicative of ongoing operations.
  2. Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.
  3. Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of “collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2024.

Primary Logo

