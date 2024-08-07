Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Highly favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market

Global portfolio purchases of $279 million including record $237 million in the U.S.

Global collections of $547 million up 15% compared to Q2 2023

GAAP EPS of $1.34

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Encore’s second quarter results are a continuation of our strong performance trajectory,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our year-to-date growth in portfolio purchasing, collections and cash generation reinforces our belief that 2024 will be a turning point in Encore’s operational and financial results.”

“In the U.S., the market for charged-off receivable portfolios continues to grow to record levels, driven by growth in credit card lending and rising charge off rates. Amid these favorable purchasing conditions, we deployed a record $237 million in the U.S. at strong returns.”

“In Europe, the portfolio purchasing market is showing continued signs of improvement but remains competitive. Although we continue to see examples of improved pricing, we believe European market pricing still does not consistently reflect the higher cost of capital caused by higher interest rates. As a result, we are maintaining discipline and are continuing our selective approach to purchasing portfolios in the region.”

“Our second quarter global collections of $547 million were up 15% compared to a year ago, reflecting the influence of our strong portfolio purchasing in the U.S. over the past two years as well as the stable collections environment in our key markets.”

“Due to the strength of our position in the favorable U.S. market for portfolio purchasing and the continued execution of our strategy, we are raising our 2024 guidance provided in February. We now anticipate our global portfolio purchasing this year will exceed $1,150 million and we expect our year-over-year collections growth to be approximately 11% to over $2,075 million. We also remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2024 2023 Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 278,692 $ 274,325 2 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 8,396,696 $ 7,979,353 5 % Collections $ 546,728 $ 476,522 15 % Revenues $ 355,285 $ 323,044 10 % Operating expenses $ 253,446 $ 234,972 8 % GAAP net income $ 32,181 $ 26,305 22 % GAAP earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 1.08 24 %

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $236.8 million and $213.4 million, and Europe purchases of $41.9 million and $61.0 million in Q2 2024 and Q2 2023, respectively.



Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, August 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss second quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases and collections), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

(858) 309-6442

bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,621 $ 158,364 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 3,583,322 3,468,432 Property and equipment, net 102,291 103,959 Other assets 277,799 293,256 Goodwill 602,811 606,475 Total assets $ 4,816,844 $ 4,630,486 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 197,555 $ 189,928 Borrowings 3,455,130 3,318,031 Other liabilities 176,032 185,989 Total liabilities 3,828,717 3,693,948 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,691 and 23,545 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 237 235 Additional paid-in capital 13,257 11,052 Accumulated earnings 1,104,591 1,049,171 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129,958 ) (123,920 ) Total stockholders’ equity 988,127 936,538 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,816,844 $ 4,630,486

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. The liabilities in the table below can only be settled from assets in the respective VIEs. Creditors of the VIEs do not have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,714 $ 24,472 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 774,104 717,556 Other assets 9,294 19,358 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,266 1,854 Borrowings 466,267 494,925 Other liabilities 7 2,452





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 321,930 $ 301,184 $ 637,782 $ 596,858 Changes in recoveries 5,754 (3,486 ) (6,655 ) (12,987 ) Total debt purchasing revenue 327,684 297,698 631,127 583,871 Servicing revenue 21,107 21,008 41,486 43,593 Other revenues 6,494 4,338 11,058 8,210 Total revenues 355,285 323,044 683,671 635,674 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 106,608 95,855 210,792 199,705 Cost of legal collections 64,249 57,150 122,970 111,251 General and administrative expenses 36,779 34,529 73,020 72,494 Other operating expenses 30,845 26,349 61,212 53,905 Collection agency commissions 7,504 10,387 14,938 18,537 Depreciation and amortization 7,461 10,702 15,309 21,572 Total operating expenses 253,446 234,972 498,241 477,464 Income from operations 101,839 88,072 185,430 158,210 Other expense Interest expense (61,376 ) (49,983 ) (117,141 ) (96,818 ) Other income (expense), net 2,047 (1,755 ) 4,713 (23 ) Total other expense (59,329 ) (51,738 ) (112,428 ) (96,841 ) Income before income taxes 42,510 36,334 73,002 61,369 Provision for income taxes (10,329 ) (10,029 ) (17,582 ) (16,438 ) Net income $ 32,181 $ 26,305 $ 55,420 $ 44,931 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.11 $ 2.33 $ 1.90 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.08 $ 2.28 $ 1.83 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,883 23,670 23,834 23,610 Diluted 24,097 24,280 24,282 24,611





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 55,420 $ 44,931 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,309 21,572 Other non-cash interest expense, net 7,941 8,660 Stock-based compensation expense 7,994 7,925 Deferred income taxes (810 ) 2,785 Changes in recoveries 6,655 12,987 Other, net 3,357 985 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets (25,896 ) (35,730 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 16,727 (1,492 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 86,697 62,623 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (566,960 ) (544,721 ) Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios 419,833 342,020 Purchases of asset held for sale (212 ) (24,645 ) Purchases of property and equipment (14,251 ) (9,503 ) Other, net 29,704 22,603 Net cash used in investing activities (131,886 ) (214,246 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (17,201 ) (8,151 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 393,455 444,805 Repayment of credit facilities (1,234,189 ) (259,843 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes 1,000,000 — Repayment of senior secured notes (19,540 ) (19,540 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 230,000 Repayment of exchangeable senior notes — (192,457 ) Proceeds from convertible hedge instruments, net — 10,050 Other, net 16,967 (14,238 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 139,492 190,626 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 94,303 39,003 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,046 ) 1,956 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 158,364 143,912 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 250,621 $ 184,871 Supplemental disclosure of cash information: Cash paid for interest $ 80,945 $ 79,167 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds 42,365 36,822 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Investment in receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 3,098 $ 6,244





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income, as reported $ 32,181 $ 26,305 $ 55,420 $ 44,931 Adjustments: Interest expense 61,376 49,983 117,141 96,818 Interest income (1,760 ) (1,123 ) (3,128 ) (2,067 ) Provision for income taxes 10,329 10,029 17,582 16,438 Depreciation and amortization 7,461 10,702 15,309 21,572 Net gain on derivative instruments(1) (78 ) — (273 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 4,637 3,873 7,994 7,925 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2) 1,883 454 4,202 5,980 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,029 $ 100,223 $ 214,247 $ 191,597 Collections applied to principal balance(3) $ 228,923 $ 190,658 $ 443,474 $ 373,639

