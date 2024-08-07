Star Bulk Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, announced today the resignation of Mr. Sherman Lau, a Class B Director since May 2021. Ms. Milena Maria Pappas has been appointed by the Board, as Class B Director, to fill the seat made vacant by the resignation of Mr. Lau. The Board currently consists of ten directors.

Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer of Star Bulk, commented: “On behalf of the continuing members of the board and of management, I would like to thank all of the men and women who have represented Oaktree on our board over the past 10 years. Their contribution to the success of the Company has been invaluable.”

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Limassol, Singapore, Germany and Denmark. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. As of August 1st, 2024, Star Bulk has a fleet of 156 owned vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 15.0 million dwt, consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

