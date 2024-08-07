MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and Other Recent Highlights:



Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.45, compared to $0.44 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $15.38, compared to $15.42 as of March 31, 2024

New investment commitments made during the quarter totaled $285 million (1)

Gross fundings, excluding revolver fundings (2) , totaled $214 million for the quarter

Net fundings, including revolvers (2) , totaled $90 million for the quarter

Net leverage (3) was 1.45x as of June 30, 2024

On August 6, 2024, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on September 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 10, 2024

In June, KBRA affirmed MFIC’s BBB- rating and revised the rating Outlook to Positive from Stable

Closing of Previously Announced Mergers:

On July 22, 2024 (the “Closing Date”), the Company closed its previously announced mergers (the “Mergers”) with Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (“AFT”) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (“AIF”) which increased the Company’s net assets by 43.7% to $1.45 billion and increased the size of the portfolio to $3.07 billion

The Mergers resulted in a reduction in the Company’s net leverage ratio to 1.13x as of the Closing Date, creating more investment capacity

In connection with the Mergers, the Company issued 28,527,003 common shares increasing the Company’s outstanding common shares to 93,780,278

As previously announced, in connection with the closing of the Mergers, on July 21, 2024, the Board declared a special distribution of $0.20 per share payable on August 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) or the “Company,” today announced financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s net investment income was $0.45 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.44 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $15.38 per share as of June 30, 2024, compared to $15.42 as of March 31, 2024.

On August 6, 2024, the Board declared a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on September 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 10, 2024.

Mr. Tanner Powell, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Results for the June quarter reflect solid recurring income and strong fee and prepayment income and relatively stable credit quality. We believe these results underscore the benefits of our strategy of building a well-diversified portfolio of true first lien middle market loans as well as our industry leading fee structure.” Mr. Powell continued, “We are pleased to have successfully closed on our transformative mergers with two other Apollo managed funds post quarter end, which increased MFIC’s net assets by approximately 43.7% to approximately $1.4 billion, providing MFIC with significant investing capacity. We believe our affiliation with MidCap Financial, a leading middle market lender managed by Apollo, will allow us to prudently deploy this capital in attractive investment opportunities. We remain enthusiastic about realizing the potential benefits of a larger combined company—including enhanced returns for all stockholders, greater scale, and enhanced portfolio diversification.”

___________________

(1) Commitments made for the corporate lending portfolio.

(2) During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, corporate lending revolver fundings totaled $31 million, corporate lending revolver repayments totaled $21 million, and the Company received a $3 million revolver paydown from Merx Aviation Finance, LLC.

(3) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



($ in billions, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Total assets $ 2.55 $ 2.45 $ 2.50 $ 2.46 $ 2.50 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.44 $ 2.35 $ 2.33 $ 2.37 $ 2.41 Debt outstanding $ 1.51 $ 1.41 $ 1.46 $ 1.43 $ 1.48 Net assets $ 1.00 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 0.99 Net asset value per share $ 15.38 $ 15.42 $ 15.41 $ 15.28 $ 15.20 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.51 x 1.40 x 1.45 x 1.44 x 1.49 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.45 x 1.35 x 1.34 x 1.40 x 1.45 x

____________________

(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions)* 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 245.4 $ 101.6 $ 398.2 $ 252.7 Investments sold — — — — Net activity before repaid investments 245.4 101.6 398.2 252.6 Investments repaid (154.9 ) (79.2 ) (291.7 ) (250.8 ) Net investment activity $ 90.5 $ 22.4 $ 106.4 $ 1.9 Portfolio companies, at beginning of period 154 141 152 135 Number of investments in new portfolio companies 18 12 25 20 Number of exited companies (7 ) (3 ) (12 ) (5 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 165 150 165 150 Number of investments in existing portfolio companies 58 40 76 61

____________________

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions)* 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net investment income $ 29.5 $ 28.9 $ 58.1 $ 58.3 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) (7.0 ) (3.4 ) (10.0 ) (2.8 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 22.6 $ 25.4 $ 48.0 $ 55.5 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.89 $ 0.89 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share (0.11 ) (0.05 ) (0.15 ) (0.04 ) Earnings per share — basic $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.74 $ 0.85

____________________

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through August 6, 2024, the Company repurchased 15,593,120 shares at a weighted average price per share of $15.91, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $248.1 million, leaving a maximum of $26.9 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $275 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $6.6 million, totaled $1.518 billion which was comprised of $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2025 Notes”) which will mature on March 3, 2025, $125 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2026 Notes”) which will mature on July 16, 2026, $80 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2028 Notes”) which will mature on December 15, 2028, $232 million outstanding Class A-1 Notes under the CLO and $731.2 million outstanding under the multi-currency revolving credit facility (the “Facility”). As of June 30, 2024, $16.0 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $958 million as of June 30, 2024, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

MERGERS

AFT Mergers

On July 22, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of AFT. Pursuant to the AFT Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “AFT Merger Agreement”) with AFT, AFT Merger Sub, Inc., a Maryland corporation and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“AFT Merger Sub”), and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Apollo Investment Management, L.P. the Company's investment adviser (the “Investment Adviser”), AFT Merger Sub was first merged with and into AFT, with AFT continuing as the surviving company (the “AFT First Merger”), and, following the effectiveness of the AFT First Merger, AFT was then merged with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company (together with the AFT First Merger, the “AFT Mergers”). In accordance with the terms of the AFT Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the AFT First Merger, each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of AFT was converted into the right to receive 0.9547 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company. As a result, the Company issued an aggregate of approximately 14,868,092 shares of its common stock to AFT’s former stockholders, excluding the impact for cash paid in lieu of fractional shares.

AIF Mergers

On July 22, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of AIF. Pursuant to the AIF Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “AIF Merger Agreement”) with AIF, AIF Merger Sub, Inc., a Maryland corporation and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“AIF Merger Sub”), and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, the Investment Adviser, AIF Merger Sub was first merged with and into AIF, with AIF continuing as the surviving company (the “AIF First Merger”), and, following the effectiveness of the AIF First Merger, AIF was then merged with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company (together with the AIF First Merger, the “AIF Mergers” and, together with the AFT Mergers, the “Mergers”). In accordance with the terms of the AIF Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the AIF First Merger, each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of AIF was converted into the right to receive 0.9441 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company. As a result, the Company issued an aggregate of approximately 13,658,992 shares of its common stock to AIF’s former stockholders, excluding the impact for cash paid in lieu of fractional shares.

Distribution Declarations

On July 21, 2024, the Board declared a special distribution of $0.20 per share of common stock, which will be paid on August 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2024.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company provides a supplemental information package to offer more transparency into its financial results and make its reporting more informative and easier to follow. The supplemental package is available in the Shareholders section of the Company’s website under Presentations at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023 were as follows:

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 90% 90% 89% 88% 88% Second lien secured debt 1% 1% 1% 3% 3% Total secured debt 91% 91% 90% 91% 91% Unsecured debt 0% —% —% 0% 0% Structured products and other 1% 1% 2% 2% 2% Preferred equity 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Common equity/interests and warrants 7% 7% 7% 6% 6% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 11.9% 12.0% 12.1% 11.9% 11.7% Second lien secured debt (2) 14.1% 14.1% 13.7% 14.4% 14.2% Total secured debt (2) 11.9% 12.0% 12.1% 12.0% 11.8% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) —% —% —% —% 10.0% Total debt portfolio (2) 11.9% 12.0% 12.1% 12.0% 11.8% Total portfolio (3) 9.9% 10.0% 10.1% 10.1% 10.0% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses.

(2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status.

(3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status.

(4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation and investments on non-accrual status.





MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $2,107,071 and $2,012,273, respectively) $ 2,031,569 $ 1,936,327 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $152,622 and $130,648, respectively) 94,469 77,528 Controlled investments (cost — $375,637 and $395,221, respectively) 318,314 320,344 Cash and cash equivalents 66,169 93,575 Foreign currencies (cost — $903 and $28,563, respectively) 868 28,553 Receivable for investments sold 605 2,796 Interest receivable 20,139 21,441 Dividends receivable 694 1,327 Deferred financing costs 17,291 19,435 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,008 5 Total Assets $ 2,551,126 $ 2,501,331 Liabilities Debt $ 1,511,552 $ 1,462,267 Payable for investments purchased 2,287 — Management and performance-based incentive fees payable 9,962 10,729 Interest payable 15,238 14,494 Accrued administrative services expense 1,836 1,657 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 6,492 6,874 Total Liabilities $ 1,547,367 $ 1,496,021 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Net Assets $ 1,003,759 $ 1,005,310 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 65,253,275 and 65,253,275 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 65 $ 65 Capital in excess of par value 2,103,718 2,103,718 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,100,024 ) (1,098,473 ) Net Assets $ 1,003,759 $ 1,005,310 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.38 $ 15.41







MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 60,146 $ 61,826 $ 120,142 $ 121,846 Dividend income 41 115 53 137 PIK interest income 2,438 339 4,433 668 Other income 894 1,034 2,601 2,969 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 1,102 282 1,401 560 Dividend income 235 — 235 — PIK interest income 35 32 69 60 Other income — — — — Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 4,265 4,547 8,552 9,036 Dividend income — — — — PIK interest income — 441 — 869 Other income — — — 250 Total Investment Income $ 69,156 $ 68,616 $ 137,486 $ 136,395 Expenses Management fees $ 4,389 $ 4,334 $ 8,775 $ 8,598 Performance-based incentive fees 5,572 6,120 11,610 12,316 Interest and other debt expenses 26,992 26,002 53,170 50,768 Administrative services expense 826 1,425 2,049 2,848 Other general and administrative expenses 2,103 2,236 4,232 4,492 Total expenses 39,882 40,117 79,836 79,022 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — — — Performance-based incentive fee offset — — — (274 ) Expense reimbursements (267 ) (351 ) (434 ) (686 ) Net Expenses $ 39,615 $ 39,766 $ 79,402 $ 78,062 Net Investment Income $ 29,541 $ 28,850 $ 58,084 $ 58,333 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ 28 $ (161 ) $ (7,441 ) $ (1,038 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments — — — — Controlled investments (15,700 ) — (15,700 ) — Foreign currency transactions 34 (4 ) (584 ) 38 Net realized gains (losses) (15,638 ) (165 ) (23,725 ) (1,000 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (4,548 ) 1,386 436 1,342 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (2,691 ) (916 ) (5,033 ) 316 Controlled investments 15,942 (2,109 ) 17,555 (794 ) Foreign currency translations (51 ) (1,641 ) 727 (2,661 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) 8,652 (3,280 ) 13,685 (1,797 ) Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ (6,986 ) $ (3,445 ) $ (10,040 ) $ (2,797 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 22,555 $ 25,405 $ 48,044 $ 55,536 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.39 0.74 0.85





