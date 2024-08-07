Submit Release
MediaAlpha to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, August 13th at 3:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.

