Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Proto Labs, Inc. (“Proto Labs” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PRLB). Investors who purchased Proto Labs securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PRLB .

Investigation Details

On November 4, 2022, Proto Labs reported Q3 results at the low end of its guidance. The Company also lowered its expected guidance for Q4 of 2024. The Company blamed “a decline in our injection molding revenue, predominantly due to the challenging macroeconomic climate” and “the closure of [Proto’s] Japan operation.” Analysts attribute the Company's downturn in part to heightened competitive pressures.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Proto Labs securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PRLB . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact