Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Paragon 28, Inc. (“Paragon 28” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FNA). Investors who purchased Paragon 28 securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FNA.



Investigation Details

On July 30, 2024, Paragon 28 filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, and stated that “On July 30, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) of Paragon 28, Inc. (the “Company”), in consultation with management, concluded that the Company’s previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, contained within the Annual Report on Form 10-K for that year (and the associated audit report of the Company’s independent registered accounting firm) and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements contained within the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these prior financial statements is required. Accordingly, the Company intends to restate the aforementioned financial statements by amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the “Restated Filings”) as soon as reasonably practicable.” Following this news, Paragon 28 stock dropped by $1.24 per share, or 13.7%, to close at $7.79 on July 31, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Paragon 28 securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FNA. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com