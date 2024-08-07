California seizes over $120 million in illegal cannabis since January

Taking down illicit cannabis

Governor Newsom has directed state agencies to aggressively target the organized criminal enterprises involved in the illicit cannabis market. These illegal schemes not only threaten California’s legal cannabis market, but the use of illegal pesticides and unregulated practices harm California’s environment and water quality. California is also focused on ending the exploitation of vulnerable workers at these sites, who are often victims of labor violations and human trafficking.

“The continued success of UCETF is a testament to the collaboration between its partner agencies. Due to the high level of engagement from each of the agencies involved, we are able to move swiftly against those who choose to continue to grow cannabis illegally,” said Nathaniel Arnold, Chief of the Law Enforcement Division with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and co-lead of UCETF. “We will continue to rely on the individual and combined strengths of these agencies to support those who are cultivating legally in a manner that is safe for the consumer, the general public, and the environment.”

A unified strategy across California

In 2022, Governor Newsom created the UCETF to further align state efforts and increase cannabis enforcement coordination between state, local, and federal partners. The enforcement actions protect consumer and public safety, safeguard the environment, and deprive illegal cannabis operators and transnational criminal organizations of illicit revenue that harms consumers and undercuts the regulated cannabis market in California.

Since its inception, UCETF has seized over $465 million in unlicensed cannabis by serving 309 search warrants. The taskforce has also eradicated 470,435 illegal cannabis plants, seized 150 illegal firearms, and arrested 38 individuals.

To learn more about the legal California cannabis market, state licenses, and laws, visit cannabis.ca.gov.