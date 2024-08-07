More than $1M Already in the Hands of Minnesota Disaster Survivors

ST. PAUL – Just over one week since the federal disaster declaration for the summer storms and flooding, Minnesota survivors have received more than $1 million in FEMA recovery assistance.

Nearly 200 applicants across 19 designated counties now have FEMA funds for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance. These funds are grants that do not need to be repaid.

“FEMA is here in Minnesota providing much-needed relief to people following this disaster to jumpstart their recovery as quick as possible,” said FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer John Boyle. “This milestone is just the start of those efforts—along with our federal, state and local partners—to prioritize survivors across the state, helping them rebuild their lives faster and establish a solid foundation of resiliency for the future.”

If You Need Help: Apply for FEMA Assistance

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Remember: Only damage and needs related to the June 16 – July 4 storms and flooding are eligible.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also provides low-interest disaster loans to businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofit organizations to help pay for disaster repairs that aren’t covered by other sources. To find out more about SBA’s disaster loan program or to apply, visit SBA.gov/disaster.

After You Apply: Navigating the Process

Keep in mind a few tips:

If you haven’t yet, file that insurance claim . Applicants who are insured for the disaster damage to their home must provide an insurance settlement or benefit documents to FEMA before being considered for federal assistance.

. Applicants who are insured for the disaster damage to their home must provide an insurance settlement or benefit documents to FEMA before being considered for federal assistance. FEMA may need to perform an inspection of your damaged home. Be sure to answer your phone to get that inspection scheduled. You can learn more about the inspection process on FEMA’s What to Expect: Housing Inspections fact sheet.

Be sure to answer your phone to get that inspection scheduled. You can learn more about the inspection process on FEMA’s What to Expect: Housing Inspections fact sheet. Read any FEMA letter you receive carefully. These letters will explain additional information FEMA may need from you and any assistance you may be eligible for and how it should be used. To receive updates and notifications faster, create an online DisasterAssistance.gov account after applying for FEMA assistance.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797