Closure Planned for Interstate 229 Northbound Off-Ramp at Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

Contact: Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, the Interstate 229 northbound off-ramp (exit 4) at Cliff Avenue will be closed. Weather dependent, the I-229 northbound off-ramp will be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the I-229 and Cliff Avenue construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures. The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Soukup Construction, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The anticipated completion date of this preliminary work for the interchange reconstruction project is December 2024.

Featured Project Page:
Find additional information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229-cliff-ave-crossovers-pcn-07cy.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:
For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword “I229Exit4” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

