Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urges Indian government to protect Bangladeshi Hindus and safeguard India’s own security amidst escalating violence

The violence that started over the issue of reservation in Bangladesh has now reached a tipping point, turning into anarchy. The anti-government protestors are targeting Hindus, leading to deliberate killings, attacks on Hindu homes, looting of shops, vandalism and arson of temples, rapes. This has created a climate of fear among the Hindu minority. The Bangladesh Army has assured the Hindus of protection. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urges Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Government to take immediate steps to safeguard the Hindu community and their temples.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has several urgent demands in relation to the harrowing videos of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh circulating on social media.

1. Immediate and strict instructions should be given to the Bangladeshi Army to halt attacks on Hindus, looting of houses, assaults on temples, idol vandalism, and atrocities against women.

2. Hindus in Bangladesh should be relocated to safe areas and provided with immediate security due to the rising attacks.

3. The lives and properties lost by Hindus in the violence should be immediately and adequately compensated.

4. The Government of India should raise this issue at the United Nations and demand a UN delegation’s visit to Bangladesh.

5. Hindus displaced by the violence who seek asylum in India should be granted asylum under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

6. Given the past infiltration of nearly 5 crore Bangladeshis into India and the possibility of increased infiltration following this incident, measures should be taken to prevent further illegal entry.

The Samiti has raised an alarm that if the Indian government fails to intervene promptly, Bangladesh risks devolving into a situation akin to Pakistan, with the potential for Hindu genocide.

Key concerns highlighted by the Samiti include:

1. There is a severe risk of widespread violence and mass killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.

2. The current violence could embolden fanatical Jihadi terrorists, who may subsequently escalate violence in India with support from hidden sympathizers.

3. The Indian police system, administration, and all citizens must remain vigilant and prepared to counter potential threats.

4. Communities should be equipped and ready for self-defence.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti calls for immediate and decisive action from the Indian government to protect the Hindu community in Bangladesh and safeguard India’s own security.