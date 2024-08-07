Submit Release
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet Meeting held on 7 August 2024, 8 Aug

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 07th August 2024. 

The media briefing will take place as follows:  
Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024
Time: 10h00  
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA 
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA  
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA 

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485

