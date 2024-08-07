Pilot project will expand seaweed industry jobs in the north Island

CANADA, August 7 - A new and innovative seaweed industry pilot project at North Island College (NIC) will equip people with the skills necessary to thrive in an emerging sector, promoting economic resiliency and growth for communities on northern Vancouver Island.

“This seaweed industry pilot is a forward-thinking approach to skills training and economic development, focused on preparing our communities for the future,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “By providing training in a new and emerging industry, we are helping residents access new job opportunities and are fostering economic resiliency to build a stronger B.C.”

Led by North Island College and its Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI), the pilot project brings together skills training and new economic-development opportunities to northern Vancouver Island. The Province is supporting the project with $1.2 million over three years.

Developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders and community partners, the program will focus on sustainable seaweed cultivation, processing and marketing, providing people on the north Island with the skills needed to secure jobs in this growing industry. The program aims to create a skilled workforce that will support economic resilience and growth in the region.

“Supporting the seaweed industry is an innovative way of diversifying our economy and creating job opportunities for residents,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “This pilot project is part of our government’s commitment to the economic health and future of northern Vancouver Island, and I am excited to see NIC prepare people for successful careers in the seaweed industry.”

The project includes seven micro-credentials and hands-on field training that will be delivered over 18 months, benefiting an estimated 80 participants. Funding will cover students’ full tuition costs, as well as a variety of supports. Registration opens in October with participants starting courses for the winter and spring 2025 semesters.

“Industry-based, real-time learning that enriches the natural abundance of northern Vancouver Island takes a big leap forward with this project,” said Lisa Domae, president, NIC. “NIC is honoured to bring the burgeoning seaweed sector together to advance learning that elevates sustainable economic development in the blue economy.”

The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic opportunities, while maintaining the health of marine environments. The seaweed industry will play an important role in this by producing a regenerative agricultural crop with no need for fresh water, arable land or fertilizers.

“The sector is not only expected to provide an important food source in the future, but a source of revenue and employment, so this announcement will help us fill a demand for trained employees that is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades,” said Mark Smith, executive director, Pacific Seawood Industry Association.

The StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, released in May 2023, is a cross-government plan to make education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help prepare the people of B.C. for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

The plan is supported by a $480-million investment from the B.C. government to break down barriers to post-secondary education, so more people can get training for in-demand careers and employers can access the talent they need.

For more information about CARTI and its seaweed work, visit: https://nic.bc.ca/about-us/research/carti/projects

To learn more about B.C.’s aquatic plants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/fisheries-and-aquaculture/commercial-fisheries/aquatic-plant-harvesting