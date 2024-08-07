The Sweetest Shopping Card Paris to LA Fashion Loves Freedom Supports Girls Design Tomorrow

Inspired in 2021... By An Exceptionally Talented 11 Year Old... BooksandLooks Who Landed a Sweet Spot on Girls Design Tomorrow Program Love to Shop and Support Girls? Join The Club www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA Inspired in 2021... By An Exceptionally Talented 11 Year Old... BooksandLooks Who Landed a Sweet Spot on Girls Design Tomorrow Program Love to Shop and Support Girls? Join The Club www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play! Girls Design Tomorrow is a Meaningful Leadership Development Program www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com We Await Your Arrival! How does Recruiting for Good reward exceptionally talented Tweens on Girls Design Tomorrow Program? By gifting sweet opportunities to review Beauty, Dining, and Fashion www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund girl causes; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with $1500 Shopping Card.

Fashion Loves Freedom was inspired in 2021 by exceptionally talented 11 Year Old 'BooksandLooks.' Who landed a sweet spot on Girls Design Tomorrow Program!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good The Sweetest Gigs

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest shopping card, ' Fashion Loves Freedom ' to fund Girls Design Tomorrow (Leadership Development Program).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For the last four years, I have been leading and mentoring exceptionally talented tweens thru Girls Design Tomorrow; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; can choose which tween to sponsor for the elite leadership development program ('Girls Design Tomorrow').How to Support Girls and Shop for Good?1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes by introducing an HR manager hiring professional staff at a company.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who made referral/introduction earns a $1500 Gift Card to Favorite Shop ; and Recruiting for Good donates $1500 to Girls Design Tomorrow.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Want to Party for Good? Teach girls to lead, appreciate themselves, serve the community, give them purpose; support their passionate pursuits....and everyone can play a bigger game too!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!Love to Support Girls and Shop for GOOD Too? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn The Sweetest Shopping Card 'Fashion Loves Freedom' to learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA!

Exceptionally Talented 7-Year-Old Girl Participated in Follow Team USA reporting on role model and Tennis Olympian Danielle Collins competing at 2024ParisGames