RI Department of State Reminds Voters of Upcoming Registration, Disaffiliation Deadlines for September Primary

RHODE ISLAND, August 7 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of important deadlines for the Primary Election being held on September 10, 2024.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in the Primary Election is August 11, 2024. The deadline for voters to disaffiliate, if they wish to vote in a primary for a party other than the party with which they are currently affiliated, is also August 11, 2024. Under a new law, unaffiliated voters who vote in a party primary no longer need to disaffiliate after voting and will automatically remain unaffiliated.

Both processes can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers' office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, August 11.

Mail ballot applications are also available. Registered voters can apply for a mail ballot using a paper form or the RI Department of State's online mail ballot application portal. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the Primary Election is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Voters are also reminded of a new law that allows mail ballot applications received within three days of the deadline to be accepted, so long as they are postmarked by the deadline.

Voters can find important information and deadlines online here. To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

### ? El Departamento de Estado de RI le Recuerda a los Votantes Sobre las Próximas Fechas Límite para la Inscripción y Desafiliación para las Primarias de Septiembre

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI les recuerdan hoy a los votantes elegibles para votar, sobre las fechas límite importantes para las Elecciones Primarias, que se llevarán a cabo el 10 de septiembre del 2024.

La fecha límite para que las personas se inscriban para votar y participen en las Elecciones Primarias es el 11 de agosto del 2024. La fecha límite para que los votantes se desafilien, si es que desean votar en las elecciones primarias por un partido distinto al partido al que están afiliados actualmente, también es el 11 de agosto del 2024. De acuerdo a la nueva ley, los votantes no afiliados que voten en las primarias de un partido ya no tendrán que desafiliarse después de votar y permanecerán sin estar afiliados automáticamente.

Ambos procesos se pueden completar en línea en vota.ri.gov o visitando su junta local de elecciones. A continuación, encontrará una lista de los lugares para entregar los formularios de inscripción de votantes, los cuales estarán abiertos el domingo 11 de agosto.

Las solicitudes para las papeletas de votación por correo también se encuentran disponibles. Los votantes inscritos para votar pueden solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo utilizando un formulario impreso o el Sistema de Solicitud Digital para una Papeleta de Votación por Correo del Departamento de Estado de RI. La fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo para las Elecciones Primarias es el martes 20 de agosto del 2024 hasta las 4:00 p.m. También se recuerda a los votantes una nueva ley que permite aceptar las solicitudes para votar por correo recibidas dentro de los tres días anteriores a la fecha límite, siempre que lleven franqueo de la fecha límite.

Los votantes pueden encontrar información importante y fechas límite aquí.

Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, inscribirse para votar o verificar el estado de su registro, visite vota.ri.gov.

###

Voter Registration Form Drop-Off Location / Lugares Donde se Pueden Entregar o Depositar los Formularios de Inscripción de Votante - Dirección Completa

Times (all times below refer to Sunday, August 11, unless otherwise noted) / Horario (los horarios a continuación son relacionados al domingo 11 de agosto, a menos que se indique lo contrario)

BARRINGTON Barrington Police Station 100 Federal Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BRISTOL Bristol Police Station 395 Metacom Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BURRILLVILLE Burrillville Town Hall Drop Box 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville, RI 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CENTRAL FALLS Central Falls Police Station 160 Illinois St. Until 4 p.m.

CHARLESTOWN Charlestown Town Hall 4540 South County Trail Charlestown, RI 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

COVENTRY Coventry Library 1670 Flat River Rd. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CRANSTON Board of Elections Mail Ballot Drop Box Cranston City Hall 869 Park Ave, Cranston, RI (side entrance of the building, next to Cranston East / entrada lateral del edificio, junto a Cranston East) Until 4 p.m.

CUMBERLAND Public Safety Complex 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EAST GREENWICH East Greenwich Police Station 176 First Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

EAST PROVIDENCE East Providence City Hall Drop Box (Grove Ave Side of Building) 145 Taunton Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXETER Exeter Animal Shelter 169 South County Trail 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FOSTER Foster Town Hall Drop Box 181 Howard Hill Rd. Until 4:00 pm.

GLOCESTER Glocester Police Department 162 Chopmist Hill Rd. Chepachet, RI 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HOPKINTON Hopkinton Town Hall Drop Box 1 Townhouse Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JAMESTOWN Jamestown Town Hall 93 Narragansett Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

JOHNSTON Johnston Police Department 1651 Atwood Ave. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LINCOLN Lincoln Police Department 100 Old River Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LITTLE COMPTON Public Safety Complex 60 Simmons Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

MIDDLETOWN Middletown Police Station 123 Valley Rd. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NARRAGANSETT Narragansett Town Hall Dropbox 25 Fifth Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEWPORT Newport City Hall Municipal Drop Box – Bull Street 43 Broadway (Completed forms may be placed in the City Hall Drop Box on Bull St. / Los formularios completados pueden ser depositados en el Buzón Municipal ubicado en Bull Street) 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW SHOREHAM New Shoreham Town Hall 16 Old Town Rd. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH KINGSTOWN North Kingstown Police Station 8166 Post Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH PROVIDENCE North Providence Public Safety Complex 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NORTH SMITHFIELD North Smithfield Police Station 575 Smithfield Rd. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PAWTUCKET Blackstone Valley Visitors Center 175 Main St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth Town Hall 2200 East Main Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PROVIDENCE Public Safety Complex 325 Washington St. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RICHMOND Richmond Town Hall (Completed forms to be submitted in the Drop Box) 5 Richmond Townhouse Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SCITUATE Scituate Town Hall Drop Box 195 Danielson Pike 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SMITHFIELD Smithfield Police Department 215 Pleasant View Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN South Kingstown Town Hall Drop Box 180 High St. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TIVERTON Tiverton Police Department 20 Industrial Way 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WARREN Warren Police Department 1 Joyce St. Saturday/Sábado (8/10): All day Sunday/Domingo (8/11): Until 4 p.m.

WARWICK Warwick City Hall – Drop Box 3275 Post Rd. or City Drop Box Annex-Sawtooth Building 65 Centerville Rd. Until 4 p.m.

WESTERLY Westerly Town Hall Drop Box (Completed forms may be deposited in the Official Ballot Drop Box located along the driveway to the left side of Town Hall) 45 Broad St. Until 4 p.m.

WEST GREENWICH West Greenwich Town Hall Drop Box at Police Department 280 Victory Highway 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEST WARWICK West Warwick Town Hall 1170 Main St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WOONSOCKET Woonsocket Police Station 242 Clinton St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.