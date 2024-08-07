TOPDON USA’s New TC001 Plus Dual-Lens Thermal Imager Offers Cutting-Edge Image Fusion Technology at Competitive Cost

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, has released its advanced TC001 Plus dual-lens thermal imager that is ideal for a number of professionals including home inspectors, HVAC technicians, electricians, automotive technicians, and even farmers looking to protect crops and livestock. The TC001 Plus is engineered to unveil hidden details and captures targets in original colors for overall precision.

“The TC001 Plus is the perfect complement to our robust line of thermal imaging cameras,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “The cutting-edge dual-lens design was developed to unveil hidden details making image contours of heat signatures easily recognizable. It’s an ideal tool for many different applications and industries, including as an investigative tool used by law enforcement and military personnel.”

Sporting an impressive 256x192 IR resolution and an additional 100W visible light lens, paired with the cutting-edge image fusion technology, TC001 Plus captures targets in original colors for overall precision. Additional features include:

100W visible light lens and an infrared lens with the image fusion technology to capture targets in original colors and reveal their contours, eliminating fuzziness

Ultra-high IR camera resolution of 256x92 pixels delivers crystal-clear thermal images for precise problem identification.

25Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, non-lagging image display, making it easier to identify and analyze details of the targets.

Temperature ranges from -4°F to 1022°F (-20°C to 550°C)

Continuous measurement capabilities, generating waveform graphs for intuitive monitoring and facilitating detailed analysis of temperature variations

Through the TCView desktop software and TopInfrared app, users can stream and share to a smartphone or tablet over WiFi

Compatible with Android Phones/Tablets & Windows Laptops

“This thermal imaging camera is professional grade equipment available for a competitive price,” said Schnitz. “The TC001 Plus is a perfect addition to every toolbox because it can be used universally for a wide range of needs. Electrical, home and HVAC inspectors, as well as auto mechanics and engineers can leverage advanced thermal imaging technology to detect heat loss, poor insulation and locate fluid leaks. For small auto shops and operations, it really stands out because it offers more technology and features at a lower cost than similar thermal imagers on the market.”

For more features and information visit https://www.topdon.us/products/tc001-plus

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

Attachment

Aaron Cook TOPDON USA 214-520-3430 acook@tprm.com