Lost Money on UiPath, Inc. (PATH)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact The Gross Law Firm

CLASS PERIOD: December 1, 2023 to May 29, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, it alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the success of UiPath’s turnaround strategy. For instance, defendants represented that the Company was “executing against that strategy, and we’re seeing [the] results in the deal quality and the customer quality,” asserted that “our strategic investments in innovations and our go-to-market ecosystem positions us well for continued momentum,” and that “there’s no doubt there’s [been] better execution” since the implementation of the turnaround strategy.

