Access Fixtures Introduces Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Batteries for their Solar Light Fixtures

LiFePO4 batteries have become the superior choice for high-performance commercial LED solar lights, offering superior longevity, safety, and efficiency.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, is excited to announce the introduction of an LED solar light battery: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries for their outdoor solar light fixtures. LiFePO4 batteries have become the superior choice for high-performance commercial LED solar lights, offering superior longevity, safety, and efficiency.

As sustainable and energy-efficient lighting solutions are increasingly embraced, outdoor solar lighting has become pivotal in commercial applications. At the heart of these advanced lighting systems lies the battery, a crucial element dictating performance, lifespan, and reliability. LiFePO4 batteries stand out for their impressive number of charge cycles, stable chemical composition, and high charge and discharge efficiency, ensuring consistent performance even under high demand.

"LiFePO4 batteries revolutionize the way we power our solar light fixtures by providing a reliable, long-lasting power solution that significantly reduces maintenance needs," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "Their consistent performance and safety features make them the preferred choice for our high-performance commercial LED solar lights."

LiFePO4 batteries offer a significant number of charge cycles, making them ideal for applications requiring frequent recharging and discharging. They boast a stable chemical composition, reducing risks associated with overheating and combustion. Additionally, LiFePO4 batteries provide high charge and discharge efficiency, ensuring consistent performance.

LiFePO4 batteries are widely used in various applications due to their robustness and reliability, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage systems (solar and wind), backup power systems, and marine and RV batteries. Access Fixtures leverages the benefits of LiFePO4 batteries for their solar outdoor lighting fixtures, including street, pathway, and area lights, delivering consistent performance and reducing maintenance needs.

LiFePO4 batteries are renowned for their longevity, typically achieving between 2,000 to 5,000 cycles at an 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD). Access Fixtures’ SUNA solar sports and solar area lights for outdoors have batteries rated for 3,000 cycles, making them a reliable and long-lasting choice for commercial applications.

The battery packs include essential components such as housing for protection, protection film to shield the battery cells, battery cells for energy storage, protection board to manage and safeguard the cells, and protection pad to cushion against impacts. They also feature a sealing strip to prevent moisture and dust entry, an air valve to release excess pressure, a DC charging port, an on/off switch button, and a power cable connecting the battery pack to the device.

LiFePO4 batteries offer a reliable, long-lasting power solution with a significant number of charge and discharge cycles, making them a cost-effective option for high-performance commercial LED solar lights. Their consistent performance and safety features make them the preferred choice for many demanding applications utilizing high-performance commercial and industrial solar light fixtures designed and manufactured by Access Fixtures.

