Grants available to organizations boosting entrepreneurs’ success

Applications for latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants open Aug. 12.

MADISON, WI. AUG. 7, 2024 – Organizations that support Wisconsin entrepreneurs will be able to apply for the latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) beginning Aug.12. The deadline for applications is Sept. 6.

Grant amounts will vary but will likely range from $50,000 to $200,000. The grants are awarded to programs based on factors such as the number of entrepreneurs served, the cost effectiveness, and the impact on improving the entrepreneurial journey in Wisconsin.

Programs focusing on traditionally underserved populations— such as people of color, women, the LGBTQ+ community, veterans, and rural residents —are encouraged to apply. Organizations who have been previously awarded an EPG and are currently managing an EPG program are eligible to apply.

WEDC will announce grant award winners later this year.

“Entrepreneurs often need help to be able to thrive and succeed,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “These grants allow organizations to provide the support entrepreneurs need and remove the barriers they often face.”

WEDC will host a webinar on Aug. 12 to provide an overview of the program and guidance on the application process. To learn more or register, visit: https://wedc.org/epg-webinar-aug12

The EPG program is for nonprofits, communities, and other eligible organizations that are working to support entrepreneurs. The grants can help these nonprofits pay for things such as entrepreneurship training, mentors, seed accelerators, technical assistance, and more.

For fiscal year 2025, which began July 1, the EPG program has a budget of $2.25 million.

For more information, visit the EPG program page.

To begin the application process, contact Cat Johnson, entrepreneurship and innovation specialist at catherine.johnson@wedc.org.