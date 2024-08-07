Florida Highway Patrol Warns Public of Strict Enforcement of Illegally Wrapped License Plates

August 7, 2024





TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– This week, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) issued a warning to drivers with Florida license plates that have been airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped, or customized. Such alterations violate the legal tag requirements under Florida law for reflectivity and safety enhancements and can potentially impact the yellow validation stickers. Driving on a public roadway with these altered plates displayed is against the law and violates Section 320.061, Florida Statutes, which prohibits the unlawful altering of a Florida License Plate.

Tag alterations like these are frequently found in communities across Florida, and the FHP is being proactive in raising awareness of the law. This is to ensure that individuals who may not realize they are breaking the law by altering their tags are informed.

Since 2020, citations for unlawful alteration of a Florida license plate have increased over 98%. The citation is classified as a moving violation which includes a state fine of $60, three points on your license and then an accompanying fee set by the county in which the citation was issued.

If you have altered your Florida tag and cannot return it to its original condition, you will need to get a replacement Florida license plate from your local tax collector. Troopers encountering altered tags can seize the tag requiring the owner to apply for a new license plate.

Florida offers more than 100 specialty license plates for various organizations, with the proceeds from the sales going directly to support the causes they represent. Additionally, personalized license plates can be ordered in person at a motor vehicle service center.

For more information about specialty and personalized license plates visit: Personalized and Specialty License Plates – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov).

